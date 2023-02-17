Bruce Willis' Powerful 2018 Speech Resurfaces After Dementia Diagnosis: 'I'm Bruce F**king Willis'
Bruce Willis' 2018 speech has a whole new meaning today. Amid news that the 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, Willis' comments from his 2018 Comedy Central roast have resurfaced.
In the now-viral clip, Willis explained why "nothing can keep me down."
"I've been attacked by terrorists, asteroids, film critics, music critics, restaurant critics, divorce lawyers, male pattern baldness and none of it -- none of it! -- stopped me," he said, "because I'm still Bruce f**king Willis."
Willis' health struggles first became public knowledge in March 2022, when his family announced that he'd been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that results from damage to the speech areas of the brain.
Less than a year later, Willis' family revealed that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, and noted in a statement that the "challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."
"Bruce has always found joy in life -- and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us," the statement read. "We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."
