Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares a Rare Glimpse Into Actor's Life After Aphasia Diagnosis
He shoots, he scores! Nearly three months after Bruce Willis' family announced his aphasia diagnosis, his wife, Emma Heming, shared a video of the Die Hard star playing basketball.
"I see you BeeDub," Heming captioned her Instagram Story. In the video, Willis catches a pass from a friend and makes a layup.
Willis and Heming have stayed away from the spotlight since the 67-year-old movie star announced his departure from acting in March with a joint statement that included Heming, his ex-wife, Demi Moore, and his five daughters.
"As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him." The Mayo Clinic describes aphasia as a condition that can "affect your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language."
This month, Heming also opened up about her own struggles with self-care in the face of her family's needs.
"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she told The Bump. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."
She went on to say that prioritizing time with family on top of physical activity were two things keeping her going. Hopefully, Willis' basketball game was giving her just that.
