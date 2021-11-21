Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Open 2021 American Music Awards With Silk Sonic Performance
GRAMMYs 2021: Watch Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Sultry Silk …
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon's Bi…
Watch Vin Diesel Walk Paul Walker's Daughter Down the Aisle at H…
Cynthia Bailey Reacts to Marlo Hampton Reportedly Landing a Peac…
Kendall Jenner Kisses Devin Booker Courtside in Rare Display of …
JoJo Siwa Dyes Her Hair Brown
Tom Hanks on How ‘Finch’ Will Show the Value of Canine Companion…
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up After Less Than 1 Year as a Co…
‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer Teases Big Cats and Big Drama!
'90 Day Fiancé': Jorge Opens Up About His Time in Prison (Exclus…
Michelle Williams Gets Secretly Recorded Scolding Record Label E…
Alec Baldwin On-Set Shooting: New Details About Ammunition and P…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
Here's Your First Look at Kevin Durant's Apple TV Plus Series 'S…
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak kicked off the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday with a bang, performing as duo Silk Sonic.
The two musicians opened the show, rocking crimson leisure suits and belting out fan-pleasing performance of their smooth hit "Smokin Out The Window."
With the smooth swagger and flawless vocals that make Silk Sonic such an apt name for the group, Mars and .Paak set the tone for fun night, and set the bar high for the rest of tonight's performers.
Silk Sonic is nominated for three American Music Awards this year -- Favorite Music Video for "Leave the Door Open," Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite R&B Song for "Leave the Door Open."
The duo has already performed their debut smash hit at the GRAMMYs in March, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May and at the BET Awards in June. This marks their first appearance at the American Music Awards.
To see their sultry performance at the GRAMMYs, watch the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bruno Mars Honors Little Richard in GRAMMYs Tribute
Cardi B Talks AMAs and Kulture Being a Huge BTS Fan
See All the Epic 2021 GRAMMYs Performances
Related Gallery