Bryan Cranston Reveals His Plans for Retirement

Bryan Cranston can already picture what life will look like in 2026, telling British GQ that he and his wife of 34 years will be tucked away somewhere across the pond, perhaps in France, enjoying retirement life.

The Breaking Bad star revealed his plans in the latest issue of the men's magazine, saying he'll retire -- at least temporarily, give or take six months -- so that he can enjoy the leisurely life with the woman who has stood by him all these years, Robin Dearden.

His retirement plans would include selling his half of the insanely successful Dos Hombres Mezcal Tequila line -- which he co-owns with his former co-star Aaron Paul -- as well as shutting down his production company, Moonshot Entertainment.

"I want to change the paradigm once again," he told British GQ. "For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She’s been the plus one, she’s been the wife of a celebrity. She’s had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we’re uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."

And retirement looks relaxing, to say the least. Cranston, 67, would envision the couple living in a small village and learning the language. They'll also take up cooking and maybe even growing a garden when he's just as spry at 70.

"I want to have that experience," he says. "I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh, I’ll read and see what I’m going to do.’ No, it’s a pause. It’s a stop. I won’t be thinking about [work]. I’m not going to be taking phone calls."

Cranston, who will be speaking at the GQ Heroes conference July 19-21 in association with BMW, taking place at Soho Farmhouse (about 90 minutes outside of London in Oxfordshire), says he can imagine Dearden reading Little Women while he finally takes up Adventures of Huckleberry Finn and Moby Dick.

But before any of this goes down, Cranston opened up about projects in the near future. He told the magazine that he'll hopefully do the Malcolm in the Middle reunion, the 2000s sitcom that also starred Frankie Muniz for seven seasons. Cranston said the show's creator, Linwood Boomer, already approached him about it.

"I'm curious about that family 20 years later," Cranston says. "What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They’re grown men now."

As for a Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad revival? Don't hold your breath.

"They wanted to do a Breaking Bad 15-year reunion," he said. "And I thought, 'In a quick five years from now we're going to do the 20 and then the 25, then the...' It's like, let's not try to do too much."

The One Hombre has spoken!

