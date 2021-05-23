Smooth like "Butter!" BTS took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday to perform their brand new single, which they promised to ET would be even bigger than their hit, "Dynamite."

Appearing remotely from South Korea, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga wore suave black suits and debuted new dance moves that perfectly fit their catchy single. The song premiered just days earlier, on Friday -- but fans already can't get enough.

The band, who were five-time Billboard Music Award winners before Sunday's show, couldn't have delivered a smoother performance.

you "Butter" be ready, ARMY! 🧈@BTS_twt is here with their 🌐 WORLD PREMIERE PERFORMANCE of "Butter" at the #BBMAs! #BTS_Butterpic.twitter.com/fyiLYeFFYF — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

BTS was nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for "Dynamite" at the awards show this year -- and they took home all four awards at the top of the show.

"Thank you for the Top Selling Song Award, which is amazing and huge," RM said as the group appeared from Seoul. "It's really an honor to be the winner of such a significant title. We wanted to share some fresh energy with everyone through 'Dynamite.' We think [with] this award, we achieved that goal. A big thank you, I love you, and bless."

Ahead of the show, the band told ET they were hoping to take home each of the honors.

"Maybe we could get the awards, as many as possible," RM suggested. "That's our wish."

As for "Butter," the band was optimistic it could be their biggest hit yet.

"I think Butter is really simple. It's a song that you can really feel the charms of BTS and then it's a real summer song," J-Hope described. "You can just tell that this is a real BTS song. Hope you enjoy it!"

And as Suga added, the song will "of course" have fans moving as smooth as butter.

"Like this?" Jimin asked, showing off his moves.

"Butter, better, bigger, summer!" RM said. "Let's go!"

See more on BTS in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

BTS Reflects on Why New Single 'Dynamite' Was a 'Huge Journey' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

BTS on How Mandatory Service in Korean Army Might Impact Their Future

BTS Shares Emotional Message to Stop Asian Hate: 'We Feel Grief and An

BTS Recreates GRAMMYs Set in Korea for Epic 'Dynamite' Performance

Related Gallery