BTS Gives First Performance of New Single 'Butter' at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
GRAMMYs 2021: BTS Recreates GRAMMYs Set in Korea for Epic 'Dynam…
BTS on Their New Single ‘Butter’ and What to Expect at 2021 Bill…
Prince Harry Accuses Royal Family of ‘Total Neglect,’ BTS Drops …
H.E.R. Delivers Powerful Performance of ‘Fight for You’ at 2021 …
Bethenny Frankel Leaves 'Big Shot' Contestant Nicole in Tears Af…
Beyoncé, JAY-Z and More Stars in Attendance for DMX’s Memorial S…
Inside Britney Spears' Parents' Battle Over the Terms of Her Con…
Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas, Sister Jill Calls Situation ‘V…
‘Milkwater’ Trailer: Molly Bernard Unexpectedly Decides to Becom…
T-Pain Just Realized He's Been Ignoring Celebrities' Instagram M…
Ben and Erin Napier Team Up With Sheryl Crow for ‘Home Town Take…
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
Michael B. Jordan Shares What He Finds Sexy About Girlfriend Lor…
Drew Barrymore on How She’s Remained Confident While Dealing Wit…
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse of Family, …
Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Kids to the Beach and Mak…
Students in Viral College Acceptance Videos Make Their Pick for …
'Luca' Trailer No. 1
‘Grey’s Anatomy:’ Sarah Drew on April and Jackson’s ‘Juicy’ Reun…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA During Des…
Smooth like "Butter!" BTS took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday to perform their brand new single, which they promised to ET would be even bigger than their hit, "Dynamite."
Appearing remotely from South Korea, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga wore suave black suits and debuted new dance moves that perfectly fit their catchy single. The song premiered just days earlier, on Friday -- but fans already can't get enough.
The band, who were five-time Billboard Music Award winners before Sunday's show, couldn't have delivered a smoother performance.
BTS was nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for "Dynamite" at the awards show this year -- and they took home all four awards at the top of the show.
"Thank you for the Top Selling Song Award, which is amazing and huge," RM said as the group appeared from Seoul. "It's really an honor to be the winner of such a significant title. We wanted to share some fresh energy with everyone through 'Dynamite.' We think [with] this award, we achieved that goal. A big thank you, I love you, and bless."
Ahead of the show, the band told ET they were hoping to take home each of the honors.
"Maybe we could get the awards, as many as possible," RM suggested. "That's our wish."
As for "Butter," the band was optimistic it could be their biggest hit yet.
"I think Butter is really simple. It's a song that you can really feel the charms of BTS and then it's a real summer song," J-Hope described. "You can just tell that this is a real BTS song. Hope you enjoy it!"
And as Suga added, the song will "of course" have fans moving as smooth as butter.
"Like this?" Jimin asked, showing off his moves.
"Butter, better, bigger, summer!" RM said. "Let's go!"
See more on BTS in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
BTS on How Mandatory Service in Korean Army Might Impact Their Future
BTS Shares Emotional Message to Stop Asian Hate: 'We Feel Grief and An
BTS Recreates GRAMMYs Set in Korea for Epic 'Dynamite' Performance