BTS' RM, Suga and Jin Test Positive for COVID-19

Three members of K-pop group, BTS, have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, just a day after revealing that Suga tested positive after returning home to South Korea Dec. 23, the group's management company, Bit Hit Music, released a statement announcing that RM and Jin also tested positive for the coronavirus.

"After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures," the statement read. "However, he underwent PCR testing [Saturday] before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19."

The statement continued, "Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms [Saturday] afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening."

Big Hit Music went on to stress that all three members are vaccinated, and completed their second rounds of COVID vaccinations in late August, adding that as of Saturday, their symptoms were mild or non-existent and that they were quarantining at home.

The agency also said that Suga, RM and Jin have not "had any contact" with other members of BTS after their return to Korea.

The news comes just weeks after the group announced that they would be taking a much needed break as a band.

On Dec. 5, the group's management company took to social media to announce that the band would be taking an "extended period of rest" when their announced engagements are concluded.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," the statement shared.

According to the notice to fans, "BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists."

In Big Hit Music's statement, they made it clear that the band was not breaking up, but needed rest and family time. They are also focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a "new chapter."

"We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest," the statement continued.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

Just hours later, all seven members of the group, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V, launched separate Instagram accounts. Each member already has over 24 million followers -- with V being the most followed member -- while BTS' Instagram account has over 57 million followers.

BTS, which was formed in 2013, previously announced a period of rest in August 2019. They returned shortly after and subsequently released two of their biggest hits, "Dynamite" and "Butter."

For more on their hiatus, check out the video below.

