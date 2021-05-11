BTS to Perform New Single 'Butter' at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

BTS will be taking the stage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The K-pop group will be performing the world television debut of their English-language single, "Butter," at the awards show, remotely from Korea.

The Billboard Music Awards' official Instagram account teased the supergroup's performance on Instagram Tuesday.

"Are you ready?! the world tv debut of @bts.bighitofficial’s BUTTER will be at the #BBMAs !!! don't miss it Sunday, may 23 at 8ET/5PT on NBC. #BTS_Butter," they captioned the video montage of BTS' music videos and 2020 Billboard Music Awards performance.

The K-pop superstars also shared the news on their Instagram Story.

BTS is up for four awards at this year's show, including top duo/group, top song sales artist, top social artist and top-selling song for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, "Dynamite." The band last performed the track at the awards show in 2020, remotely from South Korea.

BTS could also win their fifth consecutive award in the top social category, which is voted on by the fans.

Other performers include The Weeknd and Icon Award recipient Pink. It was also announced on Tuesday that Drake will be receiving the Artist of the Decade Award at the awards show.

Hosted by Nick Jonas, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

