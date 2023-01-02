Entering 2023 with wedding bells still chiming! Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter tied the knot in a very special New Year's Eve ceremony!

The 29-year-old NASCAR driver and his longtime lady love said "I do" in front of hundreds of guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on the evening of Dec. 31, People reports.

The wedding comes almost exactly a year and a half after they got engaged in July 2021, after dating for five years.

Wallace and Carter both shared a slideshow of snapshots from the gorgeously lavish ceremony, which they captioned, "Happy New Year from the Wallace’s!"

The photos showed off the couple's beautiful wedding ensembles -- including Carter's stunning white Madam Burcu Couture gown and Wallace's dark purple tuxedo -- as well as the newlyweds sharing a sweet kiss and celebrating at the reception (which was complete with sparklers and an absolute ton of flowers).

"Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner," Wallace said in a statement to People. "We have so much fun together."

The memorable ceremony also featured a countdown to midnight where guests rang in the new year with a champagne toast.

Congrats to the happy newlyweds!

