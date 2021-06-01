Busy Philipps Gushes Over Her 12-Year-Old Child Birdie for Pride Month

Busy Philipps is celebrating the start of Pride Month by gushing over her 12-year-old, Birdie. Philipps took to Instagram Tuesday to share the project Birdie started last Pride to support the LGBTQ+ community. The pre-teen began gathering some of their mom and her celebrity friends' unused beauty products and began donating them to L.A.’s LGBTQIA+ center.

"Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH! I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do!" the proud mom raved, sharing a slideshow of her and Birdie along with photos of their contributions to the LGBTQIA+ center. "The t-shirt I’m wearing is by @thehaasbrothers x @citizensofhumanity in honor of Pride 2021 and 100% of the retail selling price of every t-shirt sold will be donated to LA’s LGBTQIA+ center!"

The Girls5Eva star went on to share that the center has been helpful to her family in recent years, especially after Birdie came out as gay, and announced they prefer they/them pronouns.

"The @lalgbtcenter has been incredibly helpful to my family in the last several years, offering support and education and a sense of community. One incredible thing Birdie did last year (that I would like to brag about right now😂) is that after seeing all of the beauty products that I was sent by brands that went unused or given away, Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types(actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the Center provides a safe space for," Philipps shared.

She concluded, "Thanks to many of my friends, Birdie was able to donate HUNDREDS of items to the center. —> swipe to see how much we dropped off last year for Pride month! And a special thanks to @karimabay @yasharali @thebeachwaver @kmannmakeup @kikihaircutter and ALL of the wonderful friends who donated! ❤️🌈❤️HAPPY PRIDE MY LOVES!!!"

Philipps has been open about parenting a non-binary child, telling Health Magazine in their June issue that she's educated herself and her family on the importance of pronouns.

"My mom is older and wants to understand the pronoun conversation more," Philipps told Health. "There are some really good books out there -- like What's Your Pronoun? Beyond He & She by Dennis Baron. I said to my mother, 'Here's the deal: You don't have to understand it.' That's how I feel about all human rights -- you don't have to understand it. You can choose to believe what you want, but you don't get to have jurisdiction over anyone else's body or belief system."

That understanding comes after having some hard conversations, which Philipps says they never shy away from in her house.

"We talk about therapy in our house and never shy away from hard conversations. I've always been open -- but not in that 'I'm not a regular mom; I'm a cool mom' way," she added. "I don't want to be my kids' best friend. I want them to know by watching me what my values are and the things that are important. You can tell your kids to stand up for what's right until you're blue in the face. If they don't see you doing it, they never will."

