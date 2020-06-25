Caitlyn Jenner Goes Golfing With Bachelor Peter Weber and His Family

Caitlyn Jenner and Peter Weber are getting competitive! The 70-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pic of herself with the former Bachelor star, his dad, Peter Weber Sr., and his brother, Jack Weber.

The group was all smiles in a selfie after spending the day on the golf course. Caitlyn and Peter Sr. walked away from the game victorious, with the former showing off his $1 prize in the pic.

"Fun day of golf with the Weber’s [sic]," Caitlyn captioned the selfie. "Wisdom and maturity won over youth and enthusiasm."

Both Peter, 28, and Jack took to the comments section to ask for a second chance to beat their competitors.

"Round 2, double or nothing," Peter wrote, with Jack adding, "I want a rematch."

Meanwhile the brothers' mom, Barbara Weber, and Peter's girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, commented with heart emojis on the post to show their support.

Earlier this month on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, Peter and Kelly opened up about their relationship, after making things Instagram official back in May.

"I'm doing good. I'm extremely happy. It feels so good to be able to say that, and I'm just very hopeful for the future," Weber said. "This is my girl. I'm very, very happy with this one."

