It's the end of an era for the Kardashian-Jenner family, as E! announced this week that their long-running reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, will end in early 2021.

ET exclusively spoke with Caitlyn Jenner on Thursday, where she teased what to expect from the show's 20th and final season, which may include the highly anticipated return of Rob Kardashian.

"I talked to all the kids. I talked to Kim yesterday, I talked to them, and they have done such a magnificent job in taking that show and building their own careers outside of the show," Caitlyn, 70, told ET's Lauren Zima. "I mean, look, Kim is just such a strong businesswoman. Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, they have their own careers right now, and they use that format so well that there's a million things to do."

"I think in some ways they might be a little bit relieved that it's over with, but on the other hand, it was such a great format for the entire family and we'll always miss that," she continued. "We're talking over 500 episodes, 20 seasons. They built the best reality series ever in history. I mean, it's epic."

As longtime fans of the series know, Rob has stayed out of the spotlight for quite some time now, following the birth of his daughter, Dream, and legal drama with his ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna. But Caitlyn says she hopes he'll be returning for one last celebration.

"Rob was an integral part for the show. He's kind of stayed out of the limelight for the last few years, which is fine, it's his own prerogative," she said. "I hope during this -- well, they're still shooting, I think until November, the final season -- [that we'll see him]."

"I have seen him a lot, and the times I've seen him, he's been doing much better," she continued. "I'm happy for him."

That being said, any chance we'll see Caitlyn return?

"Don't be shocked if I do show up... we'll see," she teased. "I was there at the beginning, I would like to be there at the end. Yeah, you're gonna have to watch!"

Looking back on KUWTK, Caitlyn is grateful for the show for giving her "the greatest home videos in life."

"It's been so much fun to watch Kendall and Kylie grow up on the show. I mean, I think Kylie was, like, nine, and Kendall was 10, 11, when it started," she shared. "To watch them grow up basically on camera, yeah, it's pretty sentimental."

"Now everybody has gone their own direction, has their own lives," she added. "I'm like an empty nester. I went, 'Wait a second, I carpooled for 23 years, OK, and now I don't carpool anymore?' you know? I was so close to my kids but their lives have gone on and I see them all the time. I had dinner with Kylie last night and I talk to Kim and this and that. I'm still involved but it's just not like it used to be, and that's the sentimental part."

Caitlyn continued on, telling ET, "the show was the best at keeping the family together."

"I have to say, I had some of the best conversations with my children on camera," she admitted. "It kind of forces you to. A lot of times a parent will put it off ... you put it off, it's uncomfortable, but not with the show. The show knows what's going on. You're there, you're in front of the camera, and you're talking to your kids. I think that show brought this family so much closer together."

As fans gear up to say goodbye to KUWTK, Caitlyn has been working on a few of her own projects. The reality star just launched her new YouTube channel, which she said was a perfect way to "stay busy" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I gotta do something!" she joked. "I was actually in London when the quarantine came down and I had to rush back so I wouldn't get stuck. Since then, I came home and nothing -- absolutely nothing -- is happening. Zero, and it's driving me crazy."

"I was thinking about doing it and then Sofia had a conversation with Kris, and Kris goes, 'You know, Caitlyn should start a Youtube channel.' And I said, 'Well, yeah, I've been thinking about it,'" Caitlyn added. "She kind of motivated me to say, 'OK, let's try it.' Kylie has one, she had all the contacts. Contacted YouTube, they liked the idea, and anyway, it started. It's been a lot of fun."

Caitlyn told ET that Kourtney wanting to move on from KUWTK also played a part in her wanting to create the YouTube channel.

"Kourtney's felt like she wanted to move on for much longer. She was probably the first one to say, 'OK, I've done this, I've got my other things going on, I'm gonna do [it] and that's what kinda inspired me to do the YouTube channel," she shared. "I'll still have the girls involved with that and put things out. I actually got some really fun stuff with Kylie coming up, so, yeah."

ET reported earlier this week that KUWTK would be ending. At the time, the family released various statements to their social media accounts.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim Kardashian West wrote. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

