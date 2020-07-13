California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered the closure of indoor businesses across the state, including restaurants, bars, wineries, movie theaters, zoos and museums as coronavirus cases continue to surge.



Newsom's announcement comes as California reported 8,460 new cases of COVID-19, according to July 11 data from the state's health department. The state now has a total of 320,804 positive cases. There have been a total of 7,017 deaths in California so far.

Newsom also imposed more stringent restrictions in 30 counties, including Los Angeles, Napa, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura. In those counties, gyms, places of worship, non-critical offices, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls must close all indoor operations.

Newsom said in his Monday afternoon press conference that residents should remember that the coronavirus will not be going away until there is a vaccine or effective therapy.

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates.



CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for:



-Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters, family entertainment

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms



Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

This story was originally published by CBS News on July 13, 2020 at 3:43 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Daughter Test Positive for COVID-19

Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Share First Hug After Coronavirus Test

How Celebs Are Taking Us Inside Their Homes Amid Coronavirus Pandemic This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery