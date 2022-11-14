Do your thing, Daddy Gang!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper is always looking for her next big interview, and she has her eye on a special someone to take a seat in her now-famous interview chair. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Cooper at the Baby2Baby Gala, where she spoke about her hit podcast, her dream guest and more.

"I think Taylor Swift has been on that top list for a while," Cooper revealed when asked who she hopes to have on the podcast someday. "I think there's just like, some fun similarities of the content of just writing about our lives. So, I mean, Taylor would be a dream. So, Taylor, if you're watching this, 'I love you.'"

She also had her eye on a few of the guests at Saturday night's gala, including Kim Kardashian, who was honored at the event.

"We would love to have Kim. The Daddy Gang would freak," she said.

"I'm gonna be in there eyeing everyone, looking around seeing who's sitting in the seat next," Cooper added.

Call Her Daddy has been on the air since 2018 and has morphed since its inception. First starting as an advice and comedy podcast, Cooper created the podcast with former co-host Sofia Franklyn, before going solo in 2020.

Speaking to everyone from lifestyle experts and sexual health advocates, Cooper now interviews celebs, including Hailey Bieber, Rachel Bilson, Demi Lovato and more.

While the podcast has blown up in recent years, Cooper said she's still surprised to see how big the show has gotten.

"Absolutely not! Are you kidding me?" Cooper said when asked if she expected the show to become the pop culture phenomena it has. "It's like, still a dream come true, but I'm just so grateful to the fans, the Daddy Gang, I love you. Shoutout."

"I feel like I'm a fan of the show myself, because it's just gotten so big, and I'm just so grateful, so thank you," she added.

Cooper has been surprised by all her guests, however, telling ET that the vulnerability they show while appearing on the pod is what's shocked her most.

"I think they all surprise me, because I think I always have a vision of where it's gonna go, and a lot of the times, it swerves, and I just go with it, so I think anyone that's open and vulnerable, it usually trends and it does really well," Cooper explained. "I think every single person has surprised me in some capacity."

"If you're real with it, people are gonna love you," she added. "So, I think that's been really fun. Everyone has a good response when they come on Call Her Daddy."

New episodes of Call Her Daddy drop Wednesdays on Spotify.

