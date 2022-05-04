There's something about Cameron Diaz's...hair! The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share a new video for her wine line, Avaline. But a can of bubbly isn't the only treat Diaz served up.

The now retired actress gave fans a moment of nostalgia, by teaming up with comedian Benito Skinner for a wine night in matching red dresses and slicked up blonde hairdos à la Diaz's 1998 hit, There's Something About Mary.

In the video shared to both Diaz and Skinner's Instagram accounts, an excited Skinner makes his way to Diaz's home, where the actress turned wine co-founder is waxing nostalgic over one of her most infamous roles. When the doorbell rings, an excited Diaz jumps up to answer, her inner monologue sounding off in the background.

"Oooh, they're here! I love gay guys," Diaz says to herself.

She then answers the door and is greeted by Benito and his partner. Diaz looks uncomfortable at first, after seeing Benito is dressed like her character from the movie with his his bangs pasted up – just like she did after getting into a sticky situation with Ben Stiller in the film.

Instead of getting upset, Diaz decides to join in on the fun. She throws her head down and when she comes back up, she's transformed into her character, Marry from the film -- with her bangs glued up and that iconic red dress on.

The pair, now twinning, head to Diaz's backyard to crack open a couple of cold ones.

"@bennydrama7 bringing @avaline cans over was not the weirdest part of our dinner 😂," Diaz captioned the cute clip.

Diaz -- whose last role was in the 2014 remake of Annie -- confirmed during a March 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly that she had retired from acting.

Since then, she's been busy launching Avaline and being a mom to her 2-year-old daughter Raddix, who she shares with husband Benji Madden.

In August, Diaz opened up to Kevin Hart about taking a break from the screen to make her life "more manageable."

"I think you probably can relate to this," Diaz told the Hart to Hart podcast host. "When you do something at a really high level for a really long period of time, there's a lot that -- when you're the person who's sort of delivering on this one thing. You're the person on the screen, you're the person who's 'the talent' -- everything around you, all parts of you that isn't that, has to be handed off to other people."

Diaz added that around the time she turned 40, she began to realize there were "so many parts of my life … that I wasn’t touching and that I wasn’t managing."

Ultimately, she wanted more simplicity in her life, saying, "I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me. My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself."

Things she didn't have time for before -- a marriage, starting a family -- Diaz said she was able to do once she took a break from acting.

"I met my husband, we started a family -- all those things that I didn't have time for before," she explained. "And didn't actually, not just not have the time for, but didn't have the space to make the right decisions for me at the time to bring that in,"

