Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei Happily Reunite After Fifth Harmony Break -- See the Pic!

Former Fifth Harmony bandmates Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei were all smiles as they reunited backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. A pic circulating on Twitter shows Kordei striking a pose smiling from ear to ear while Cabello happily jumped into the shot.

The photo appears to have taken place after both performed at Sunday's awards show. Kordei performed her song "Love Lies" with Khalid, while Cabello performed "Sangria Wine" with Pharrell, as well as her hit "Havana."

The pair's reunion comes nearly a year and a half after Cabello's dramatic Fifth Harmony exit.

Sunday's performance marked Kordei's first since her last performance with 5H. The girl group announced they were taking a hiatus to "pursue solo endeavors" in March.

"It’s always kind of scary, especially because for the past six years, Fifth Harmony's all we’ve ever known," Kordei said on Beats 1 on Apple Music in late March of the pressure of releasing a solo track. "So, every time we put something out individually, it’s like, 'Oh, shoot! All eyes are on me!'"

In an April interview with ET, Kordei called the hiatus "heartbreaking."

"The first day that we even put out the announcement for the hiatus, it was the toughest day," she revealed. "So many people saying, 'Oh, my God, what happened? What's wrong?' Just having that attention on something that you already know is real and the fact that now everybody else knows it's real, it's like, 'Wow, this is really happening.'"

