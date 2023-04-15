Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Kiss After Reuniting at Coachella

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reunited Friday night at Coachella and apparently it felt so good because they kissed!

Cabello and Mendes were spotted at the music festival in Indio, California chatting it up and sharing drinks with friends. Pop Crave took to Twitter just after midnight Saturday and posted a photo of Mendes holding Cabello's face and going in for a kiss at the same bar area where they were hanging with friends. There's also video making the rounds on social media showing the former couple's PDA sesh.

In video shared by Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM, Cabello can be seen looking up at Mendes, who is seen intently listening to her as he smiles and holds a drink. He's wearing a white t-shirt, khakis and a blue headband tied around his neck. Cabello donned a white tank top and jeans. There are reports the duo arrived separately with their group of friends and enjoyed several shows before their late-night encounter.

Pop Crave also posted a short video of Cabello, Mendes and their friends toasting to the night and hanging out over drinks.

So, what does this all mean?! No word yet, but ET has reached out to Cabello and Mendes' reps for comment.

Cabello and Mendes dated for two years before breaking up in November 2021. At the time, a source told ET that the relationship ran its natural course after realizing they were on a different page.

“Shawn and Camila's breakup was mutual,” a source told ET a day after they announced the split. “They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They're both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”

They remained friendly after the split, with photographers spotting them hanging out and smiling in Miami nearly two months after breaking up. When Mendes teased new music in January 2022 and asked his fans if they dig it, Cabello responded to his Instagram post and commented, "Ur crazy wildcat."

After Cabello dropped "Bam Bam," fans theorized the track's about Mendes. Then, in a March 2022 interview with Zane Lowe, Cabello evoked Mendes' name while addressing what inspired her to write the song.

"I f**king ... I love Shawn," she says. "I feel like there’s literally nothing but love for him, and this song is mostly just about, OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life and gives people whatever it is that’s going on in your life — whether it’s a breakup or a divorce. Hopefully this [song] can make you be like, ‘It is that way now but things are always taking crazy turns.’”

The following month, Mendes told Ryan Seacrest on his On Air With Ryan Seacrest show and said he "loved Camila for so many years, and that's never gonna change."

In February, Cabello broke up with Austin Kevitch after less than a year of dating.

