Camila Cabello Delivers High Energy Performance of 'Don't Go Yet' at 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Camila Cabello kicked off the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night. The 24-year-old Cuban-born singer delivered a sultry performance of her latest hit, "Don't Go Yet."
Cabello took center stage in a sparkly ensemble with a high ponytail. Cabello released the song on July 16 and dropped the '80s-centric music video for the tune the following week.
On Sept. 12, she also delivered a hyped-up performance of the track during the MTV VMAs.
Alongside a clip from her performance on Instagram, Cabello wrote: "it’s giving… Brazilian music inspired dance break for don’t go yet 💋 with the familia, by the familia, for la familia."
On July 22, Cabello opened up about her upcoming album, Familia, and what inspired it.
"#DontGoYet is the first song from my next album, Familia. The album’s journey started with @scottharris123 and our makeshift studio in my bedroom in Miami about a year ago," she wrote. "We just had a mic, some MIDI keyboards and guitars! Then we brought it to LA where I met and worked with @mikesabath for the first time. That first day of working together, we wrote this song after listening to old Cuban songs and playing with my dog Tarzan."
"This whole album to me was inspired by two things: family and food," she continued. "Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to break bread with. Who you want to sit at the dinner table with, cook a meal for, get wine-drunk with, and dance in the living room with. To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people. Moments where the food you cooked together feeds your soul and so does the laughter, conversation, and emotional intimacy. I hope you enjoy it and I hope it inspires many wine drunk kitchen dance parties for you and your familia."
