Camila Cabello Shares What Shawn Mendes Has Taught Her About Love

Camila Cabello couldn't be more grateful for Shawn Mendes. The singer posted a lengthy message on her Instagram on Saturday about what she's learned about love while being in a relationship with the "Mercy" singer.

"I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos," she began. "When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you - I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol."

She goes on to explain that there's "nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love."

"It's so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love," she continued in part. "And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection."

Cabello concluded by noting that she loves to be vulnerable on social media so people don't only see the "neatness and perfection of life" that is sometimes only shown there. "So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love."

Cabello and Mendes met in 2014 and started dating in July 2019. They have been going stronger ever since, even adopting a puppy together last month.

Mendes also gets candid about his relationship with his lady love in his documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder.

"For the past four years, just being friends and not being able to see each other very often, to finally being able to be together, she was always there to look out for me, as a human being," he explains. "She's got my back, and I think that's what your partner's for."

