Camila Cabello Sings Shawn Mendes' Song in Riff-Off With James Corden

Camila Cabello just covered her boyfriend's track.

During Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 22-year-old singer challenged the late-night host to a riff-off. Cabello's suggestion came after Corden claimed that music in 1999 was better than music in 2019, something Cabello hoped to disprove.

"Maybe your music would be better if it came out in 1999," Corden said. "That's all I'm saying."

"When I was 2 years old?" Cabello questioned.

"OK. All I'm hearing is excuses," Corden quipped back.

The riff-off began with Cabello belting out Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which Corden responded to by singing Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca."

"OK boomer," Cabello quipped of Corden's first choice, before the host began singing Santana's track, "Smooth."

Cabello won it all, though, by opting to perform an impressive rendition her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes', song, "If I Can't Have You," which delighted the studio audience.

After Corden conceded victory to Cabello, she suggested they team up for the last track, which just so happened to be Cabello and Mendes' hit, "Senorita."

While Cabello had Corden as her singing partner for "Senorita" this time, when ET's Katie Krause caught up with the singer at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball she had to sing the track solo.

"It's lonely. I don't like it. I want him back," Cabello told ET of singing the song without Mendes. "But it's fun. The fans sing it, and it's cool."

In addition to singing along while she performs, Cabello gushed over her fans for their support of her latest album, Romance.

"I just also have the sweetest, most amazing fans in the world, and just seeing their reactions and seeing how invested they are in the music and seeing what songs they connect to and them just kind of pointing things out in the album just feels so exciting and rewarding," she said. "I think writing the album is amazing, but the second best thing is release day and getting to see what everybody is saying."

Watch the video below for more on Cabello.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Camila Cabello on Her 'Love' For Shawn Mendes and Her New Album, 'Romance' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Camila Cabello Says Boyfriend Shawn Mendes Can't Lie or Be Fake: 'It Hurts His Heart'

Camila Cabello Says Performing 'Señorita' Without Boyfriend Shawn Mendes Is 'Lonely' (Exclusive)

Camila Cabello's 'Romance' Album: Her Lyrics and Songs Decoded

Related Gallery