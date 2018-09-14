Not everybody is rooting for Jo and Alex!

ET recently caught up with Camilla Luddington, who shared how her real-life fiance, Matthew Alan, reacted to her TV character, Jo Wilson, marrying Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) on Grey's Anatomy.

"It was weird. I was leaving that morning and he was like, 'Bye! Good luck with your wedding to someone else,'" the 34-year-old actress recalled. "It's very weird, [but] he's an actor too so he understands."

Alan, 35, ended up coming to set during the wedding shoot -- which aired during Grey's Anatomy's14th season finale back in May -- and was instantly in awe of the TV nuptials.

"What's funny is we shot our TV wedding at a place called Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, and Matt came to visit the set and he stepped on and we were like, 'Damn!'" Luddington revealed. "Because it was so gorgeous and they do weddings there and he was like, 'We could have done it here, but now you and Alex have taken it!"'

The couple even joked about trying to sneak in their on real-life wedding on the set when nobody was looking.

"The whole wedding itself was absolutely gorgeous on Grey's... I mean, we even joked about, 'Hey should we just run down the aisle and just quickly say our vows to the actor priest and be done with it?'" Luddington quipped. "... It was so gorgeous. There were definitely elements that I kind of wanted to steal for my wedding, but I shall make them both very different."

Camilla Luddington and Justin Chambers on Grey's Anatomy Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

When ET spoke to Luddington last month, she revealed that she was always cognizant about her real wedding during while shooting the one for Grey's.

"When we were picking out dresses, I tried to avoid things I wanted in real life,” she explained at the time. “Which did work out because I always thought Jo would wear a short wedding dress. So, getting married doesn’t feel in any way spoiled or like I’ve already done it on TV.”

Despite wanting her two weddings to be different, she shared that there's at least one other aspect of her job that will make it into her actual big day.

“I think the most important thing I want is food trucks at my wedding,” she said. “We have food trucks that come to Grey’s every once in a while and the food is just spectacular. So, I’ve been thinking instead of having a sit-down dinner, having three different food trucks pull up.”

As for when she'll tie the knot for real, Luddington told ET this week that they're finally starting to plan since getting engaged on New Year's Eve.

"Matt and I have really been discussing it the past month, because we have been putting it on off, not on purpose, but we've been just both so busy," she said. "We've just started talking about it and about [doing it] next summer."

In addition to Grey's, another thing keeping Luddington busy is voicing Lara Croft in the video game Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Due out Sept. 14, the game marks Luddington's third time voicing the iconic role, something, she said, she can't wait for her 1-year-old daughter, Hayden, to see and appreciate.

"I've thought about that! Obviously it's going to be a long time until she's able to play [the game], but I'm excited for that day when it comes," she gushed. "I feel like there aren't many female leads still in video games and Lara, to me, is the first, and -- she's definitely one of the first -- and she's so iconic that I hope that [Hayden's] sort of proud that her mom got to be a piece of it."

Here's more on Luddington's life as a mom:

RELATED CONTENT:

Camilla Luddington Reveals Her Wedding Must-Have Inspired by ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (Exclusive)

'Grey's Anatomy': Camilla Luddington Hopes Fans 'Embrace Other Characters' Following Cast Exits (Exclusive)

'Grey’s Anatomy' Star Camilla Luddington Is Engaged to Matthew Alan

Related Gallery