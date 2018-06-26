Camille Grammer Says Ex-Husband Kelsey Grammer Acts 'Like I Never Existed'

Camille Grammer has no hard feelings toward Kelsey Grammer, but wishes things were different.

The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got candid about her relationship with her ex-husband on Tuesday. In a series of tweets, Camille expressed how disappointed she is that the Frasier star "acts like I never existed."

After a fan retweeted an article about Kelsey and wrote, "I'll never forgive him after what he did to @TheRealCamilleG," Camille let her feelings be publicly known.

"I don’t begrudge him his happiness. What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety," Camille began. "I was [right] by his side and he acts like I never existed, that’s disappointing. We were together through his success."

The Bravo star continued, writing that she was with the actor "during the writers' strike and the cancellation of Back to You. We moved the company to our home in Malibu. I sat at his bedside for eight days straight while he was in the cardiac intensive care unit in NYC. I read him poetry and helped washed his hair. Now I don’t exist."

"We have two beautiful children from our union and I was blessed to have shared those years of my life with him. We have both moved on. Just wished it ended in a more civil manner," she concluded.

Camille and Kelsey got married in 1997 and finalized their divorce in 2011. They share two children together, 17-year-old daughter Mason and 13-year-old son Jude. At the end of last year, Camille was awarded half of her ex-husband's retirement fund.

Now, the reality star has moved on and is engaged to lawyer David C. Meyer. In April, ET caught up with the bride-to-be, where she spilled details on her upcoming "destination wedding."

