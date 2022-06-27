Seven days, five men, one house -- what could go wrong? Lifetime’s newest reality show, Five Guys a Week, centers on one leading woman each episode as she dates five men, all at the same time, all living in her home. The network calls it a "totally immersive social experiment that redefined relationship television," and ET got an exclusive first look at all the details.

Over the course of each week, cameras capture the tension, twists and romance that inevitably ensues when five men compete for one lady all under the same roof. Together, the group must navigate the ins and outs of communal living -- sharing bathrooms, finding bedrooms, cooking, and a very competitive cocktail hour -- while vying for the woman's attention. The stakes increase with each day, as the woman must eliminate one prospect at a time throughout the week.

Though the show is based on Fremantle's international series, the American version breaks its own ground for relationship television, offering an expanded repertoire of competitors ranging in age from 20s to 60s. Many are looking for love a second or third time.

The sneak peek teases a healthy dose of competition between the eligible bachelors, along with several moments of undeniable chemistry and some dinnertime advice from the leading ladies' friends and family. Who does she listen to, and who will she choose? Audiences will have to stick around to figure that out.

Five Guys a Week premieres on Wednesday, July 13 at 10/9c on Lifetime, following new episodes of Married at First Sight.

