Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on social media Wednesday that he and his wife Sophie are separating after 18 years of marriage.

"After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau wrote on Instagram.

His wife Sophie posted a similar message on her account. The couple has three kids — 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien. They asked the public to respect their privacy for the "well-being of our children."

The couple, who married in 2005, often supported each other in the public sphere. In May, the pair attended King Charles III's coronation, where they were seen holding hands.

This story was originally published by CBS News on Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:24 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Theroux Keeps Getting Confused For Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Riverdale's Ryan Grantham Allegedly Plotted to Kill Justin Trudeau

Justin Theroux Admits He's Sometimes Confused With Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Matthew Perry Jokingly Recalls Beating Up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Grade School

Related Gallery