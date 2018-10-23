Rapper Jon James McMurray is dead after filming a video on Saturday featuring a highly dangerous stunt.

The Canadian artist died after he fell off while walking on the wing of a plane in Vernon, British Columbia, according to multiple reports. He was 34 years old.

According to a press release from Royal Canadian Mounted Police, on Oct. 20 just before 7 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a sky diver who sustained fatal injuries as a result of a parachuting incident. The RCMP along with Emergency Health Services attended to the private property in Westwold, where a 34-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

A statement from McMurray's management shared that McMurray -- who is no stranger to performing extreme stunts -- trained intensely for months before the shoot.

"He died filming for a project he had been working on for months," the statement reads. "His final act included performing an airplane stunt that included rapping while walking on the wing. He had trained intensely for this stunt, however, as Jon got further out onto the wing of the plane, it caused the small Cessna to go into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn't correct. Jon held onto the wing until it was too late, and by the time he let go, he didn't have time to pull his chute. He impacted and died instantly."

"Jon was an incredibly passionate person and was always smiling," the statement continues. "He filled everyone around him with positivity, and never spoke poorly about another person. He truly had a heart of gold."

Jon James McMurray’s management team sent out a statement saying the stunt rapper died while filming for a music video. pic.twitter.com/sUfiNOrWS6 — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) October 22, 2018

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the late artist to help the family with funeral expenses as well as to help release McMurray's video and music after his death. He is survived by his wife, Kali James, his parents, Doug McMurray and Jen McMurray, and his brother, Jarred McMurray.

"Jon's one goal in life was to spread his message of positivity, following one’s true calling, and improving one’s self while living life to the fullest as big as humanly possible, he put his entire being and soul into his life’s mission and didn’t deviate for a moment," the page reads. "He was truly committed to his life’s mission and purpose in a way that even in death he was set to touch millions of more moves. Jon was in a way planning on this for this event as he knew it was a real possibility. He was documenting his life from the time he was 12 until the moment of his death."

Related Gallery