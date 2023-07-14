In the era of peak TV there's a wide array of options to choose from, with everything from broadcast networks to streaming platforms offering plenty of original and returning content for audiences to watch any given season, particularly in 2023. And although going digital for many has meant cutting the cord, cable and premium networks still produce some of the best and most exciting series, specials and TV movies.

With that in mind, ET is tracking the status of all the major programs released by channels, such as AMC, Bravo, FX as well as HBO, Showtime, Starz and more. This is not to be confused with our other renewed and canceled guide for network TV shows on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC as well as our other one dedicated to all the major streaming services, including Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and others.

So if you're like us and want to track what's been canceled or what has been renewed, here's the spot to stay on top of it all as these channels reveal the status of their programming -- listed below in alphabetical order by title -- throughout 2023. (And don't worry, ET also has compiled all of the 2023 TV premieres across all networks and platforms, which is another tab to keep handy.)

Recent updates include: A Black Lady Sketch Show (canceled); Sister Wives (renewed); Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (renewed); We're Here (renewed)

FX

7 Little Johnstons (TLC) — renewed for season 13

24 Hour Flip (A&E) — TBD

90 Day Fiancé (TLC) — renewed for season 9

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC) — renewed for season 5

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC) — renewed for season 7

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (TLC) — renewed for season 3

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk (TLC) — renewed for season 6

90 Day: The Single Life (TLC) — renewed for season 3

100 Foot Wave (HBO) — renewed for season 2

1000-lb Best Friends (TLC) — renewed for season 2

1000-lb Sisters (TLC) — renewed for season 4

Á La Carte (ALLBLK) – renewed for season 2

After The First 48 (A&E) — renewed for season 8

Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery) — renewed for season 11

Alaskan Bush People (Discovery) — renewed for season 14

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS) — renewed for season 4

All Rise (OWN) — renewed for season 3

All the Single Ladies (OWN) — TBD

Alone (History) — renewed for season 10

American Crime Story (FX) — renewed for season 3

American Dad (TBS) — renewed for season 21

American Gigolo (Showtime) — canceled after season 1

American Horror Story (FX) — renewed for season 13

America in Black (BET) — TBD

American Pickers (History) — renewed for season 23

Amityville: An Origin Story (MGM+) — limited series

Ancient Aliens (History) — renewed for season 19

Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Adult Swim) — renewed for season 12

Archer (FX) — renewed for 14th and final season

The Ark (Syfy) — renewed for season 2

Avenue 5 (HBO) — canceled after season 2

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central) — renewed for season 3

Barmageddon (USA) — renewed for season 2

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network) — renewed for season 7

Barry (HBO) — canceled after season 4

Below Deck (Bravo) — renewed for season 10

Below Deck Adventure (Bravo) — TBD

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo) — renewed for season 7

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo) — renewed for season 4

Bering Sea Gold (Discovery) — renewed for season 15

Billions (Showtime) — canceled after season 7

Billy the Kid (MGM+) — renewed for season 2

Birdgirl (Adult Swim) — renewed for season 2

Black + Iconic (BET) — limited series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — canceled after season 4

Blindspotting (Starz) — renewed for season 2

BMF (Starz) — renewed for season 2

Booked: First Day In (A&E) — TBD

Botched (E!) — renewed for season 8

Breeders (FX) — renewed for fourth and final season

HBO

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV) — renewed for season 8

The Challenge (MTV) — renewed for season 39

Chapelwaite (MGM+) — renewed for season 2

Cherish the Day (OWN) — renewed for season 2

The Chi (Showtime) — renewed for season 6

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth (Showtime) — renewed for season 8

Chucky (SYFY/USA) — renewed for season 3

Cold Case Files (A&E) — renewed for season 8

Cooper's Bar (AMC) — renewed for season 2

Couples Therapy (Showtime) — renewed for season 3

Cruel Summer (Freeform) — renewed for season 2

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) — renewed for season 12

The Curse of Oak Island (History) — renewed for season 10

Darcey & Stacey (TLC) — renewed for season 4

Dark Winds (AMC) — renewed for season 2

Dave (FXX) — renewed for season 3

Deadliest Catch (Discovery) — renewed for season 19

Death by Fame (ID) — renewed for season 2

Deliciously Twisted Classics (A&E) — TBD

Deliciousness (MTV) — renewed for season 3

Digman (Comedy Central) — renewed for season 2

Dirty Jobs (Discovery) — renewed for season 10

Doctor Who (BBC America) — renewed for season 14

Documentary Now (IFC) — renewed for season 4

Domina (MGM+) — renewed for season 2

Doubling Down With the Derricos (TLC) — renewed for season 4

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC) — renewed for season 9

Ex on the Beach (MTV) — renewed for season 6

Expedition Unknown (Discovery Channel) — renewed for season 11

Extreme Sisters (TLC) — renewed for season 2

Euphoria (HBO) — renewed for season 3

HBO

The Family Chantel (TLC) — renewed for season 4

Family Karma (Bravo) — renewed for season 3

Fargo (FX) — renewed for season 5

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) — canceled after season 8

Feud (FX) — renewed for season 2

The First 48 (A&E) — renewed for season 23

The Food That Built America (History) — renewed for season 4

Forged in Fire (History) — renewed for season 9

From (MGM+) — renewed for season 3

Game Theory with Bomani Jones (HBO) — canceled after season 2

Gangs of London (AMC) — renewed for season 3

The Gilded Age (HBO) — renewed for season 2

Godfather of Harlem (MGM+) — renewed for season 3

Gold Rush (Discovery) — renewed for season 13

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery) — renewed for season 6

The Golden Boy (HBO) — limited series

Goliath (Showtime) — limited series

Good Trouble (Freefrom) — renewed for season 5

Grantchester (PBS) — renewed for season 8

Grown-ish (Freeform) — renewed for sixth and final season

Hard Knocks (HBO) — renewed for season 20

Happy Valley (AMC) — renewed for third and final season

Haus of Vicious (BET) — TBD

Heels (Starz) — renewed for season 2

Hightown (Starz) — renewed for season 3

Hoarders (A&E) — renewed for season 13

House of the Dragon (HBO) — renewed for season 2

How To with John Wilson (HBO) — canceled after season 3

Showtime

I Am Jazz (TLC) — renewed for season 8

I Am Shauna Rae (TLC) — renewed for season 2

I Love That For You (Showtime) — canceled after season 1

I Survived a Crime (A&E) — renewed for season 2

The Idol (HBO) — TBD

Impractical Jokers (truTV) — renewed for season 10

Industry (HBO) — renewed for season 3

Interrogation Raw (A&E) — TBD

Intervention (A&E) — renewed for season 24

Interview with the Vampire (AMC) — renewed for season 2

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX) — renewed for season 18

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV) — renewed for season 6

Justified: City Primeval (FX) — limited series



Killer Cases (A&E) — renewed for season 3

Kin (AMC) — renewed for season 2

The Kings of Napa (OWN) — TBD

Kings of Pain (History) — renewed for season 2

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime) — canceled after season 3

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York (HBO) — limited series

The Last of Us (HBO) — renewed for season 2

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) — renewed for season 10

Let the Right One In (Showtime) — canceled after season 1

Little People, Big World (TLC) — renewed for season 24

Locked Up Abroad (National Geographic) — renewed for season 15

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (MTV) — renewed for season 11

Lucky Hank (AMC) — TBD

Starz

Makeup X Breakup (ALLBLK) — renewed for season 2

Married to Medicine (Bravo) — renewed for season 10

Mayfair Witches (AMC) — renewed for season 2

Mayans M.C. (FX) — renewed for fifth and final season

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham (Starz) — renewed for season 2

MILF Manor (TLC) — TBD

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo) — renewed for season 14

Minx (Starz) — renewed for season 2

Miracle Workers (TBS) — renewed for season 4

Miss Scarlet and The Duke (PBS) — renewed season 4

Modern Marvels (History) — renewed for season 21

Moonshiners (Discovery) — renewed for season 12

Mountain Men (History) — renewed for season 11

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights (ID) — renewed for season 2

Murf the Surf (MGM+) — limited series

My 600-lb Life (TLC) — renewed for season 11

My Adventures with Superman (Adult Swim) — TBD

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC) — renewed for season 10

My Brilliant Friend (HBO) — renewed for fourth and final season

Naked and Afraid (Discovery) — renewed for season 15

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing (Discovery) — renewed for season 2

Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery) — renewed for season 9

Neighborhood Wars (A&E) — renewed for season 4

The New York Times Presents (FX) — renewed for season 2

Night Island (AMC) — TBD

The Old Man (FX) — renewed for season 2

On the Case with Paula Zahn (ID) — renewed for season 26

Orphan Black: Echoes (AMC) — TBD

Outlander (Starz) — renewed for eighth and final season

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Starz) — TBD

The Oval (BET) — renewed for season 4

Starz

P-Valley (Starz) — renewed for season 3

Painting with John (HBO) — renewed for season 3

Panic 911 (A&E) — renewed for season 3

Parish (AMC) — TBD

Party Down (Starz) — renewed for season 3

Pawn Stars (History) — renewed for season 23

Perry Mason (HBO) — canceled after season 2

The Playboy Murders (ID) — renewed for season 2

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz) — renewed for season 4

Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz) — renewed for season 3

Power Book IV: Force (Starz) — renewed for season 2

Praise Petey (Freeform) — TBD

Primal (Adult Swim) — renewed for season 3

Project Runway (Bravo) — renewed for season 20

Random Acts of Flyness (HBO) — renewed for season 2

The Real Friends of WeHo (MTV) — TBD

Real Girlfriends in Paris (Bravo) — TBD

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo) — renewed for season 15

The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo) — TBD

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo) — renewed for season 13

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo) — renewed for season 14

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo) — renewed for season 17

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo) — renewed for season 7

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo) — renewed for season 3

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — renewed for season 21

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO) — renewed for season 29

Reginald the Vampire (Syfy) — renewed for season 2

The Rehearsal (HBO) — renewed for season 2

Resident Alien (Syfy) — renewed for season 3

Return to Amish (TLC) — renewed for season 11

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) — renewed for season 6

Ride (Hallmark) — TBD

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO) — renewed for season 3

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim) — renewed for season 11

Royal Crackers (Adult Swim) — renewed for season 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) — renewed for season 15

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (MTV) — renewed for season 14

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (VH1) — renewed for season 2

Run the World (Starz) — renewed for season 2

Sanditon (PBS) — canceled after season 3

Secret Sauce with Todd Graves (A&E) — TBD

Secrets of Miss America (A&E) — TBD

Secrets of Playboy (A&E) — renewed for season 2

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (History) — renewed for season 4

The Serpent Queen (Starz) — renewed for season 2

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC) — renewed for season 2

Shining Vale (Starz) — renewed for season 2

Siesta Key (MTV) — renewed for season 5

Single Drunk Female (Freeform) — canceled after season 2

Sistas (BET) — renewed for season 6

Sister Wives (TLC) — renewed for season 18

Smiling Friends (Adult Swim) — renewed for season 2

Snowfall (FX) — renewed for sixth and final season

Somebody Somewhere (HBO) — renewed for season 3

South Park (Comedy Central) — renewed for season 30

Southern Charm (Bravo) — renewed for season 9

Southern Hospitality (Bravo) — TBD

A Spy Among Friends (MGM+) — limited series

State of the Union (SundanceTV) — renewed for season 2

Stone Cold Takes on America (A&E) — TBD

Storage Wars (A&E) — renewed for season 14

Succession (HBO) — canceled after season 4

Summer House (Bravo) — renewed for season 7

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard (Bravo) — renewed for season 2

Super Pumped (Showtime) — renewed for season 2

SurrealEstate (Syfy) — renewed for season 2

Swamp People (History) — renewed for season 14

Netflix

Tacoma FD (TruTV) — renewed for season 4

Taking the Stand (A&E) — renewed for season 2

Tales (BET) — renewed for season 3

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (MTV) — renewed for part 2

Teenage Euthanasia (Adult Swim) — renewed for season 2

Temptation Island (USA) — renewed for season 7

Terror Lake Drive (ALLBLK) — renewed for season 3

Three Women (Starz) — TBD

Time of Essence (OWN) — limited series

Top Chef (Bravo) — renewed for season 21

Triple Digit Flip (A&E) — renewed for season 2

True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here (SundanceTV) — renewed for season 2

True Crime Story: Look Into My Eyes (Sundance TV) — limited series

True Detective (HBO) — renewed for season 4

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET) — renewed for season 4

Tyler Perry's House of Payne (BET) — renewed for season 10

Uncoupled (Showtime) — renewed for season 2

The UnXplained (History) — renewed for season 5

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) — renewed for season 10

The Venery of Samantha Bird (Starz) — TBD

Vice (Showtime) — renewed for season 10

Showtime

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (AMC) — limited series

The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC) — limited series

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo) — renewed for season 18

The Watchful Eye (Freeform) — canceled after season 1

The Way Home (Hallmark) — renewed for season 2

Welcome to Wrexham (FX) — renewed for season 2

We’re Here (HBO) — renewed for season 4

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) — renewed for season 6

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark) — renewed for season 11

The White Lotus (HBO) — renewed for season 3

Wicked City (ALLBLK) — renewed for season 2

Wicked Tuna (National Geographic) — renewed for season 12

The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige (BET) — TBD

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO) — renewed for season 2

Winter House (Bravo) — renewed for season 2

The Winter King (MGM+) — TBD

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures (A&E) — renewed for season 2

Year of the Rabbit (IFC) — renewed for season 2/TBD

Yellowjackets (Showtime) — renewed for season 3

Yellowstone (Paramount Network) — canceled after season 5

YOLO (Adult Swim) — renewed for season 2

You, Me & My Ex (TLC) — renewed for season 2

Your Honor (Showtime) — canceled after season 2

Ziwe (Showtime) — canceled after season 2

Zombie House Flipping (A&E) — renewed for season 5

MORE 2023 TV GUIDES

TV Premiere Dates 2023: The Full List of Shows

Canceled, Renewed and Limited Streaming TV Shows in 2023: See the Full List

Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

Related Gallery