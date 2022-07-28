Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Claps Back at JoJo Siwa: 'Grow Up'

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha Bure, is clapping back at JoJo Siwa following the Dance Moms alum's back-and-forth with her mom, which saw JoJo calling Candace the "rudest celebrity" she’s ever met, for declining to take a photo with her eight years ago. Natasha addressed the drama in a since-deleted Instagram Story, in which she told JoJo to "grow up."

"Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience,'" the 23-year-old wrote. "This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this."

While Natasha noted that she recognized that JoJo was disappointed following the interaction, she maintained that her mom is "the most kind, soft-spoken, apologetic, class act" out there, and that refusing to take a photo didn't warrant the 19-year-old label of the Full House star as "rude."

"For someone to say that they don’t want to take a photo with you or that it’s a bad time because they’re working is not a 'rough experience,'" Natasha concluded. "There are people who are dying in other countries, there are children who are starving. Those people are having a rough experience."

It all started when on Sunday, in a TikTok post, JoJo revealed that Candace was the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met. “Pool day = exposed hahahha,” she captioned the video.

During the TikTok challenge, Siwa held her phone up to the camera, and when “Rudest Celebrity I’ve Met" flashed across the screen, she quickly flipped her phone to reveal a picture of the 46-year-old actress. The blink-or-you-will-miss-it moment was captured by eagle-eyed fans who were able to screenshot the video and see the picture.

Not long after, in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the 19-year-old So You Think You Can Dance judge elaborated on the root of the conflict, which was revealed in a video Candace posted on Instagram earlier this week.

"You know, I had a rough experience when I was little," JoJo said in the video that was filmed Tuesday while she was out running errands. "I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn't a good time for her."

JoJo noted that the experience wasn't to say that Candace was "an awful human," but the experience did make her feel some type of way as an 11-year-old.

"I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn't mean that she's the worst human ever," she shared. "It just, you know, it was a rough experience for me."

Also on Tuesday, Candace took to her Instagram and posted a video in which she said she got on the phone with JoJo and figured out the issue.

"She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old,'" Bure explained, “’and we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, can I have a picture with you? and you said to me, not right now. And then proceeded to do what you were doing, and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

ET was actually with Candace at the Fuller House premiere in question when Siwa hit the red carpet and Candace acknowledged being overwhelmed at the time, telling us she was "tired."

Candace, who seemingly addressed the drama on Monday by posting a Bible verse on her Instagram Story, said she immediately apologized to JoJo, adding that JoJo said she didn't think the "silly" TikTok video would get so much attention. Whatever the case, Candace said that she and JoJo "had all the feels and it was all good." She added, "There's no drama. That's the tea."

