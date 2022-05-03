Cara Delevingne had a freeing moment at the Met Gala! The supermodel turned heads on Monday night when she arrived in a red suit by Dior Haute Couture. While ascending the steps at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 29-year-old opted for a dramatic wardrobe change.

Delevingne took off her jacket, only to reveal her gold-painted torso adorned with gold chains. The photographers ate the moment up, as the supermodel revealed her bare skin, and nipples -- which were covered by gold paint.

The model’s glam was just as extravagant, as her long blonde tresses flowed down her shoulders. For her makeup, Delevingne’s smoky eye was exaggerated with gold rhinestones around her lids.

The Paper Towns actress slung her jacket over her shoulder as she used her walking stick while making her way up the rest of the stairs in all her gold glory.

Before heading inside, Delevingne stopped to chat with ET’s Rachel Smith about the look. “I just thought it was a time that we needed to do things a little differently,” she said.

“You know, the Gilded Age was golden, so, you know, what I went with, kind of androgyny,” she added.

The theme for this year’s ceremony was "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," with Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda serving as co-chairs.

