Celebrities are speaking out about the protests happening after the tragic death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes.

Four officers were fired on Tuesday for their roles in the incident, and Derek Chauvin -- who was videotaped holding Floyd down by the neck with his knee -- was taken into custody by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington stated, per CBS News. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted out his statement on Friday concerning Floyd's death, writing in part, "It can't be 'normal.' If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station -- including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day -- to work together to create a 'new normal' in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts."

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx went to Minneapolis and spoke out in support of protesters.

"All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand...we're not afraid of the moment," he said. "At the end of the day, when we see you guys on the frontline, we want to let you know you got support."

Jamie Foxx joins social justice advocates in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in solidarity over the death of George Floyd: "All I wanted to do is let you know that we're not afraid to stand...we're not afraid of the moment." https://t.co/elUVBZ8dWypic.twitter.com/StA6R7mH2u — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020

On Twitter, Cardi B shared in a video that even though the current protests in Minneapolis "scared" her, she can't say she's against them.

"People are tired, so now they're tired of showing ...'Oh, mother f**kers are educated, mother f**kers could take the grown and adult way and can act peaceful.' People are tired of that, so now this is what people have to resort to," she wrote.

Chris Evans tweeted on Friday, "I keep saying to myself 'my god, what is happening?'. But in truth, I'm not shocked. At all. If you're shocked, you haven't been paying attention."

I keep saying to myself ‘my god, what is happening?’. But in truth, I’m not shocked. At all. If you’re shocked, you haven’t been paying attention. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 29, 2020

Ariana Grande tweeted, "Please keep signing these petitions, making donations, having conversations w family and friends about it, reading and sharing links and resources... gentle reminder that this doesn't end today or tomorrow or after you post about it once. #blacklivesmatter."

please keep signing these petitions, making donations, having conversations w family and friends about it, reading and sharing links and resources... gentle reminder that this doesn’t end today or tomorrow or after you post about it once. #blacklivesmatterhttps://t.co/c6YjQCb6p2 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 28, 2020

Some celebrities -- like Taylor Swift -- directly called out President Donald Trump for his tweet about the protests in Minneapolis on Thursday, which read in part, "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Mandy Moore tweeted, "I am at a loss for words at the President advocating for violence against American citizens. If you haven’t, please register to vote. Make sure your friends and family have too. Vote him out."

I am at a loss for words at the President advocating for violence against American citizens. If you haven’t, please register to vote. Make sure your friends and family have too. Vote him out. https://t.co/qeLeCfMdo9 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) May 29, 2020

Ava DuVernay tweeted a video of CNN reporter Omar Jimenez getting arrested while covering the protests, writing, "My eyes welled with tears viewing this. It shows a turning point in the war that Trump is waging. That’s not hyperbole. Destabilizing the election. Press freedoms compromised. Steel yourself. Expect more of this. Then ask yourself: what will you do?"

My eyes welled with tears viewing this. It shows a turning point in the war that Trump is waging. That’s not hyperbole. Destabilizing the election. Press freedoms compromised. Steel yourself. Expect more of this. Then ask yourself: what will you do? pic.twitter.com/oc6zpqQskx — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2020

Read more celebrity reactions below:

They can arrest the reporter but not the man that actually committed the murder....Shit is stupid. Enough is Enough. How is he still sitting in the comfort of his own home????? HOW IS THIS EVEN FUCKING POSSIBLE???? His ass should be In JAIL NOOOOOOW. This is fucking ridiculous https://t.co/E0SUkMBYcX — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 29, 2020

Ok I know I'm blowin up some folks DMs worried cuz I haven't heard from yall up in Minneapolis & I must sound like a scared mom. Remember to periodically check in & just in case yall need us, we have donated here. Every amount helps. Be careful & please take care of each other https://t.co/7klKwWQNHv — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 29, 2020

Evil knows no bounds. He knew George Floyd and slowly murdered him. And still none of them have been charged. https://t.co/xULX5jsb5A — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 29, 2020

As much as I want to listen to Chromatica together as a global group of kindness punks right now, our kindness is needed for the world today. I’m going to postpone our listening session right now and encourage you all to take this time to register to vote and raise your voice. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 29, 2020

