Cardi B is ready to trade in ‘Okurr’ for ‘Yeehaw.’

On Cardi’s new Facebook Messenger Watch Together series, ‘Cardi Tries____’, the rapper tries her hand at raising her family on a ranch, and in true Cardi fashion, she came dressed for the part, head to toe in a brown leather fringe set, complete with a matching cowboy hat and boots.

In an exclusive clip to ET, Cardi meets up with Mickey Guyton, the GRAMMY-nominated country singer and songwriter, to find out how she can make her dream of living on wide, open pastures come true.

“I really want to have a farm, and I’m trying to convince my husband that we can actually have a farm [on] our property, but I’ve never been around farm animals, you know, I’m a real city girl,” Cardi tells Mickey.

“So you’re gonna teach me?” Mickey asks. “No, you’re gonna teach me,” the "Bodak Yellow" singer responds.

Despite being from Texas, Mickey admittedly has as much experience on a farm as Cardi does.

“No, no. I can’t teach you. I don't know how to be a farm -- a ranch hand or any of that,” a then-pregnant Mickey explains.

It looks like these two are going to have to learn together, and if all else fails, they can always "WAP" it out, or not.

“Wapin’ got you here in the first place,” Cardi jokes. “It did get me here in the first place on this quarantine,” Mickey agrees, holding onto her baby bump.

