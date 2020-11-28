Cardi B Shares Her Reason for Not Submitting 'WAP' for a GRAMMY

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion had one of the biggest hits of the year with "WAP." However, it was noticeably absent from the 2021 GRAMMY nominations announced this week.

In an Instagram Story, Cardi explained why she didn't submit the mega-hit for consideration.

"Like I said, I never pressed for a GRAMMY, but y’all not gonna take away something that I know I worked my *ss off [for], that I deserve," she told her followers. "If I was pressed for a GRAMMY I would’ve submitted ‘WAP’ for this year and I didn’t submit it. I don't want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good."

She added that she's been working on her new album for almost two years, noting, "Some songs are so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine. I'm not pressed for nothing."

After releasing "WAP" over the summer, the track went number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Good f**king morning! I just woke up and look motherf**kers. Look, look, look! Billboard Hot 100 number one! 'WAP' debuts at 93 million U.S. streams, the most for a song's opening week in history," Cardi excitedly exclaimed in a video, reading off tweets with the impressive stats. "WAP' debuts number one on digital song sales chart, with the biggest sales week of 2020."

The song also made history by becoming the first female collaboration ever to debut at No. 1. The single also featured a star-studded music video that featured Kylie Jenner, Normani and more.

