Carly Pearce is going bold at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. The singer told ET's Rachel Smith that fans can expect a "flashy" performance from her at Sunday night's awards show.

"I've been in a lot of black and white, you know, in all my social media. So, I feel like it's time for some boldness," Pearce said. "A little color in my life. So I'll say there's color, and then my performance is very...flashy."

Pearce is nominated for three ACM awards, including Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for her duet with Lee Brice, "I Hope You’re Happy Now."

Pearce, who will be performing her duet with Brice at the awards show, called it a "full-circle moment."

"It's so full circle for me because these are just my stories and now they're a part of country music history," the singer gushed. "They're nominated in these big categories and I think it's just a really amazing thing to say, 'Wow, the things I have to say matter and they matter in the genre that I love the most.'"

When it comes to what taking home a trophy would mean for the 30-year-old country star, Pearce said, "Everything."

"I wish that you could understand the full-body chill that came over me even when you said that," Pearce said when asked how she would feel if she nabs her first ACM win. "It would mean everything. I mean, the ACMs, I grew up watching them, I wanted to be a part of them. This year is the first year that I feel like I'm really making my stamp and it would be crazy."

The 2021 ACM Awards will air live on April 18 at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

