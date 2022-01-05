Carmen Electra on If She Would Ever Join ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast
Garcelle Beauvais Says Sutton Stracke Convinced Her to Do Anothe…
Watch Jamie Foxx Get Emotional Over How Proud He Is of His Kids …
Biggest Celebrity Revelations of 2021: Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx a…
Halsey Says Her Infant Son Recognizes Her Voice in 'Sing 2' (Exc…
Chrissy Metz Praises Mandy Moore Directing Her on 'This Is Us' S…
'90 Day Fiancé's Paola Says She's 'Not Optimistic' About Her Mar…
Halle Bailey Reacts to ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Javier Bardem Pr…
‘Harry Potter’ Reunion: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert…
Jennifer Aniston Makes Nod to ’Friends’ in ‘Facts of Life’ Live …
Nick Cannon’s Main Priority Following Death of Infant Son Zen (S…
Melora Hardin Reveals Which ‘Office’ Scene Still Makes Her Laugh…
Alicia Keys Is a ‘Super Proud Mom’ After Recording First Song Wi…
Mark Hamill Joins Forces With Make-A-Wish at Disneyland Resorts’…
Travis Scott Claims He Was Unaware of Fatalities During Astrowor…
Tracee Ellis Ross Reflects on 'Black-ish's Series Finale at WWD …
Watch a Sneak Peek From UP tv's 'Fixing Up Christmas' Holiday Mo…
Adam Rodriguez and Jessica Camacho Get Into the Holiday Spirit i…
Rob Lowe Takes Us Back to the '80s in NatGeo's 'Top Ten' Series:…
Chris Noth Teases Mr. Big's Return After Shocking Death on ‘And …
Carmen Electra isn't ruling out a return to reality TV. The 49-year-old actress and model, who starred in MTV's 2004 reality show 'Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave with her then-husband Dave Navarro, took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to a meme that placed her as a potential cast member on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"Wait, Carmen Electra joining #RHOBH as Garcelle’s friend would be very interesting tho…," the user wrote alongside two photos of Electra hanging out with RHOBH cast member, Garcelle Beauvais, both in the '90s and in more recent years.
"Would be funnnn," Electra replied, leading to an excited response from the account holder who wrote, "OMG, yes!!!"
Several other fans echoed the user's sentiment, calling for Electra to join the long-running reality TV series, with one commenter writing, "@bravoandy make 👏 this 👏 happen 👏 please 👏and 👏 thank you 💋 💋." Another speculated on the tea Electra could bring to the show, given some of her past, high-profile relationships, including Prince, Dave Navarro and Dennis Rodman.
"THIS!!!! ♥️ I loved her reality show with then husband Dave Navarro," the user wrote. "And she could spill the tea about dating Prince and Dennis Rodman. 😂"
While fans are excited about the possibility of Electra joining the reality series, a source tells ET that the TV personality has not filmed with the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The source notes that production is halfway through shooting this season, and the source has no knowledge of talks between producers and Electra to join the Bravo series.
Though Electra isn't on the roster for the show's upcoming 12th season, RHOBH did add Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino to the cast.
Jenkins will make her debut as a full-time Housewife alongside returning Wives and fellow diamond holders Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff, making it the first time in RHOBH history that the show will feature eight Housewives.
For more on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT
'RHOBH' Adds Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino to Season 12 Cast
Kathy Hilton Closes Deal to Return to 'RHOBH' Season 12
Heather Locklear Addresses Rumor She Might Join Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'
Related Gallery