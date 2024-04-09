As her famous song goes, "Hold on for one more day" -- and that applies to Carnie Wilson's health journey, too.

The Wilson Phillips singer and famous daughter of The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson tells ET's Nischelle Turner that when it comes to her newfound diet, she takes it one day at a time. As she explains, Wilson has not eaten gluten or sugar since September 2023.

"Something switched for me," she says. "...It was an internal thing. It was like a voice that said, 'You're done. You're done eating the food that makes you feel like crap,' you know, and I've never eaten this way in my whole life, but I'm kind of looking at it like my sobriety, which is like just one day at a time. Just for today, I'm not gonna eat this dessert or even a taste of it. I mean, I'm really being strict."

The regimen has worked for her as she has since dropped 40 pounds, though Wilson is careful to note that weight loss is not the primary goal.

"The way I eat is like corn tortillas, not flour. I eat brown rice, I eat some rice, I eat plenty of tortilla chips and guac. I don't deprive myself for s**t. I'm going to eat what I want, but I just don't eat sugar or gluten and it's working and I just feel better," she says. "...Healthier and that's the goal, you know, and I still want to come down on some weight, but that's not the goal here. It's just how I feel healthwise. The weight is just shedding off naturally."

The 55-year-old mother of two, who has undergone gastric bypass and lap-band surgeries in the past and famously lost 152 pounds with the former, has forgone currently popular weight-loss injections in fear of possible side effects.

"Not that I'm against that because if it's working for someone else, great, but I didn't want to take any risks of any side effects," she says.

Carnie Wilson poses at an event in December 2023. - Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

However, she knew something had to change amid physical symptoms and bloodwork indicating she was pre-diabetic. "The blood sugars were up and the cholesterol and I was having pain in my belly, like, every day. I'd wake up and everything hurt from head to toe. I was swollen, my joints," she describes. "I went, 'OK, I'm in my mid-fifties here. I know I'm in, like, perimenopause or whatever it is, but I wasn't feeling right and that was the true source of where it was coming from."

"Listen to your body," she urges.

After experiencing decades of her own health journey, Wilson says, "I want this to be forever."

"It's been one day at a time for me for 20 years," she tells ET, "and it works... I pray. I am very spiritual. I have a higher power that takes care of me. I believe in positivity. I believe in visualizing and manifesting. I mean, it took 19 years for this cooking show -- that's a long time to manifest, but god d**n it, I manifested it."

After nearly two decades, that cooking show -- Sounds Delicious With Carnie Wilson -- will finally air for fans in just a matter of days on April 16. Featuring celebrity guests like John Stamos and Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman, Wilson's show is putting her love of cooking on display.

"I just love feeding people and I love the celebration," she says. "We're so lucky. I don't take it for granted. I don't take anything in my life for granted anymore."

Plus, the show helps Wilson combine her flair for food with another love, music. "Music and food are both therapy, so we thought, why don't we combine that?" she says. "And that's why it's called Sounds Delicious... it's the perfect title and the guests are great. It's so fun."

Sounds Delicious With Carnie Wilson premieres April 16 on AXS TV.

RELATED CONTENT: