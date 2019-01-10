Carrie Fisher’s Dog Gary Retires to Florida Two Years After Her Death

Carrie Fisher’s beloved dog, Gary, is headed to Florida!

The late Star Wars leading lady’s French bulldog announced on his Instagram page on Thursday that he’s headed down to the Sunshine State for a “new adventure.” In the sweet pic, Gary, who was taken in by Fisher’s former assistant, Coby McCoin, is seen sitting on a sandy beach, looking out at the waves.

“Just wanted to check in and say it has been 2 years and I miss my mom everyday,” reads the caption. “I tried New York after LA and decided the beach is much better. Hello Florida and the new adventure begins 🐶❤️ #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #frenchiesofinstagram #garyindestinflorida2019 #garysnewadventures.”

Dec. 27 marked the two-year anniversary of the Star Wars icon's sudden death. On that sad day, Gary paid tribute to his mom.

“Miss you everyday 🐶❤️ #garymisseshismom #garyloveshismom #garyloveshisfans #garyfisher #frenchiesofinstagram #frenchbulldog,”

The little Frenchie also celebrated his former pal’s birthday in October, writing, “We threw glitter in the air for my mom and when it landed on me, It landed in a way she would have loved. Happy b day mom, I will always love and miss u 🐶❤️ .”

Fisher’s furry companion acted not just as her best friend, but also as a service dog to help her with her bipolar disorder. The two were frequently spotted together at many of the actress’ events.

In 2013, when the bulldog was just a year old, the Wishful Drinking author told the Herald-Tribune, "My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He's anxious when he’s away from me.”

