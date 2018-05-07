Carrie Underwood Breaks Down in Tears in First Music Video After Face Injury

Carrie Underwood's new music video may hit close to home.

The 35-year-old singer released her first music video since injuring her face during a scary fall at her Nashville home last November. The accident left her with a broken wrist and required over 40 stitches on her face.

The music video for "Cry Pretty" -- which was released on Sunday as the first single from Underwood's upcoming sixth studio album -- opens with an emotional shot of Underwood breaking down in tears in the shower. The singer is also seen with mascara running down her face as she cries in her bedroom in the video, before making a triumphant return to the stage.

Underwood, who gave her first performance since her accident at the ACM Awards last month, sings, “I apologize if you don’t like what you see / But sometimes my emotions get the best of me / And falling apart is as human as it gets / You can’t hide it, you can’t fight what the truth is.”

Underwood opened up about her fall and recovery in her first interviews since the accident last month.

"I've been very fortunate in the healing process," she shared on the Bobby Bones Show on iHeartRadio. "I was lucky that when it happened, everything was kind of shutting down in the music world and we had the holidays and stuff like that. But I was at a point where I didn't know how things were going to end up. I didn't know what was going to go on and didn't know what it was going to heal like."

"[I fell] around my mouth," Underwood added. "You just don't know how things are going to heal or end up. It was important to me as I started resuming my life again and going to the grocery store and taking my kid [3-year-old son Isaiah] and stuff like that I was like, 'OK, someone is gonna creep on me at the grocery store.' And people are going to be like, 'What happened?' when they post it on Instagram."

"For awhile I was worried he would be scared of me," she admitted. "But now if I put makeup on, he's like, 'Mommy, your boo-boo's all gone.' I've got some plaster on right now, it's no big deal."

