Carrie Underwood Hangs Out With Fellow 'American Idol' Alum David Cook Backstage at 'Kinky Boots'

It's American Idol meets Broadway!

Carrie Underwood and David Cook, who won seasons four and seven of the singing competition show, respectively, were spotted hanging out at The Hirshfeld Theatre in New York City.

Underwood attended Wednesday's performance of Kinky Boots, the hit Broadway musical that Cook stars in for a limited run as Charlie Price. At one point during the night, the "Champion" singer got to go backstage, where she and Cook posed for photos together.

Underwood looked gorgeous, chic in a beautiful butterfly blouse with her hair pulled back into a messy topknot, while Cook was still in costume, showing off his bright red, over-the-knee boots.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Following their meet-up, Cook took to Instagram to share a photo he snapped with Underwood, as well as former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler. "Star-studded at the factory last night!" he captioned it. "Thanks to @carrieunderwood and @maddieziegler for joining us last night at @kinkybootsbway!"

American Idol is currently in its 16th season, with Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan serving as judges. Hear the latest updates from this season's competitors in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Shares Heartfelt Video of Son Watching Her Perform

Carrie Underwood Stuns While Performing National Anthem at Husband Mike Fisher's Hockey Game

Carrie Underwood Posts Close-Up Video of Her Face While Joking Around With Her Husband

Related Gallery