Carrie Underwood just wowed on the Grand Ole Opry House stage. During the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday, the 37-year-old singer honored trailblazing female Opry members by performing a medley of songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Wearing a tea-length, pink dress, Underwood began her time on stage by expressing how much each of the women mean to her.

"Patsy and Loretta. Martina and Barbara. Reba and Dolly. These strong voices have echoed down to me and all of the other female artists who stand on their shoulders," she said. "They are some of my heroes, and I'm so honored to stand alongside them as a fellow member of the Grand Ole Opry. It's my pleasure to pay tribute to these legendary ladies, as we celebrate the Opry's 95th anniversary."

Underwood began showing off her powerful vocals with Cline's "Crazy," before transitioning into Lynn's "You Ain't Woman Enough." Next came Mandrell's "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" and Parton's "Why'd You Come in Here." Underwood's performance came to an end with McEntire's "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia."

.@CarrieUnderwood brought the house down with her showstopping #ACMawards performance! Turn on @CBS now and don't miss any more of the show! pic.twitter.com/UAWPiZ0c1H — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

Earlier in the night, Underwood took the stage along with fellow Entertainer of the Year nominees Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett. During that opening performance, Underwood threw it back with a performance of her 2005 hit "Before He Cheats."

Watch the video below for more on Underwood's night at the 2020 ACMs.

Carrie Underwood Could Make ACM History With Entertainer of the Year Win



