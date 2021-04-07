Carrie Underwood did more than just Easter egg hunt over the weekend. Her Easter Sunday morning, “My Savior: Live From The Ryman” livestream raised more than $112,000 for the nonprofit organization Save the Children, which helps promote childhood education and fight hunger.

The livestream was recorded at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and aired on the seven-time GRAMMY-winner's Facebook page, where Underwood was joined by several special guests, including gospel singer, CeCe Winans, who duets with the American Idol alum on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, who appeared on and performed some of the traditional hymns that the country singer sings on her new album, My Savior.

“It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family," Underwood said about the event in a press release.

The album is special for the country singer, who grew up singing these songs in church.

"When I set out to choose these songs, I wanted to include the beautiful, familiar hymns I grew up singing in church," Underwood shared. "There are several songs I have performed in the past, like ‘Softly And Tenderly,’ ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘Amazing Grace’ that mean so much to me and I knew immediately we needed to record for the album."

Adding, "This is an album I have always wanted to record, and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way."

My Savior, was released March 26. The album reunited Underwood with co-producer David Garcia, who previously worked on her 2018 album, Cry Pretty.

RELATED CONTENT

Carrie Underwood Recalls Husband's Unusual Christmas Gift

Carrie Underwood Sings With 5-Year-Old Son Isaiah in Christmas Special

Carrie Underwood Sings in Spanish in David Bisbal's Catchy New Song

Carrie Underwood, Crystal Gayle, Sara Evans and More on Representation for Country Women (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery