Carrie Underwood Says She's in a 'Fun, Happy Era' of Her Life (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood is all denim and rhinestones! The 39-year-old country music superstar spoke with ET’s Cassie DiLaura on Saturday at the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival and dished about stepping into her new era.
“I love it when I get to make a body of work and then I get to kinda live that out for a couple of years,” Underwood, who proudly rocked a bedazzled denim vest, denim boots and purple tie dye shorts combo, said. “I feel like this is such a fun and happy era for me, so I’m dressing the part. I feel in character. Which is just me. I’m just having a blast.”
Underwood’s upcoming album, titled Denim & Rhinestones, is the perfect reflection of where she is today. “I walked in [the studio] to write and the first question out of my co-producer, David’s, mouth was, ‘What do you want to do?’ What are we doing,’” she said.
“I said, I just wanna have fun. I wanna think about playing live shows. Going on tour and being in front of people and everybody just getting together and having a good time. I wanna have all of that in mind. I just wanna have fun,” she shared.
In addition to bringing fun, Underwood is adding acrobatics into the mix, something she showed off in the video for her latest single, “Ghost Story.”
“It’s a whole new world for me. I don’t know how much more we’re gonna do or not do, but we have our Vegas residency and I get to watch these aerialist do all of this beautiful stuff every single night,” she told ET. “It’s sometimes hard for me to focus on what I’m doing because I’m watching them and I just thought it’s something I want to try. I’m athletic, like, let’s see if I can do it. And it was just such a great thing to add for all the ghost story stuff that we’re doing.”
As for advancing her moves and doing them on tour, don’t count on it. “I don't think so,” Underwood said. “ I'm not that bendy. I'm strong but I'm not bendy.”
Denim & Rhinestones is out June 10.
