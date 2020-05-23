Carrie Underwood is ready for summer!

The country superstar took to Instagram on Saturday to share a playful picture of herself, showing off her abs in a cute bikini. Writing that she is "pool ready," the "Love Wins" singer is seen smiling wide, wearing a floppy hat, a floral top and red bathing suit bottoms.

"Is it summer yet? ☀️ #PoolReady #ChooseYou," Underwood captioned her fun selfie. Her post was quickly filled with fans telling her she looks beautiful, as well as how much they love her.

Underwood has been staying fit amid quarantine, sharing pics of herself in the gym and wearing the cutest workout clothes.

In March, she told Women's Health that she fits in time to sweat whenever she can, something that's not always easy thanks to being a busy mom with her two boys -- Jacob, 1, and Isaiah, 5.

"If I can work out seven days a week -- which doesn’t happen, but if I can -- I’m going to. Because the next week, I might get two days," she shared. "... I’d love to sit in a bubble bath, but that’s not going to happen. My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me."

Amid quarantine, the former American Idol alum has also been participating in livestreams. In April, she took part in ACM Presents: Our Country special, where she sang "Drinking Alone," while sipping on some wine.

This week, she also performed during CMT's Feed The Front Line LIVE, a virtual, star-studded benefit livestream that featured more than 40 artists to raise funds for frontline workers and others in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video below to see how other country stars have been giving back to the community.

How Keith Urban Safely Performed a Concert for More Than 200 Healthcare Workers (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood Is a Mood With Performance of 'Drinking Alone' From Her Couch

Carrie Underwood Recalls How She Felt When She Ate 800 Calories a Day

Kaia Gerber Shows Off Arm Cast in a Bikini After Breaking Wrist in a 'Little Accident'