Stagecoach has announced its 2022 lineup and it includes some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs are just some of the stars heading out to the California desert next April. Maren Morris, Midland, Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, The Black Crowes and Cody Johnson will also be performing when the music festival returns from April 29 to May 1, after organizer Goldenvoice, cancelled the event in 2020 and 2021. The announcement comes just days ahead of ticket sales for the festival, which kick off this Friday.

In a statement released along with the 2022 lineup, Underwood, Rhett and Combs shared their excitement about headlining the Stagecoach country music festival.

Underwood said that "there's nothing like a Stagecoach audience," adding that after concert cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, she can't wait to get back there and perform for her fans.

Rhett could hardly contain his excitement for the upcoming festival, noting that he's dreamt of headlining Stagecoach since first playing there in 2014.

Rhett also took to social media to share the news, saying that he's been "waiting way too long" to make the big announcement.

Combs called the festival "a dream come true," saying that he's already looking forward to it.

YouTube and Goldenvoice have partnered up to live stream the entire, three-day Stagecoach music festival, live on Stagecoach’s official YouTube channel from April 29 through May 1.

"We are so excited to be adding Stagecoach, Country music's biggest festival weekend, into our live stream lineup for the first time ever," says YouTube’s Head of Live Music and West Coast Artist Relations Ali Rivera. "2022 marks our 10th year partnering with Goldenvoice to stream some of their most coveted music festivals like Stagecoach and Coachella. We are both honored and proud to be bringing three consecutive weekends of extraordinary live music to fans around the world next year."

Tickets for Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m.

Coachella Festival Expected to Be Postponed Over Coronavirus Concerns



