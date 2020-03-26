Carson Daly and Wife Siri Welcome Baby No. 4

Congrats to the Daly family!

Carson Daly announced on Instagram on Thursday that his family has just grown by one. He and his wife, Siri, have welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Goldie Patricia Daly.

"Daly Planet Exclusive! Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s us!) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly!" the Voice host captioned a shot of himself and Siri with their newborn daughter.

"She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great," he added. "The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Carson said: "We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history. We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all."

Carson announced his wife's fourth pregnancy live on the Today show in September.

“Siri Daly, my incredible wife, she is gearing up for a big spring because that’s when she’s going to give birth to fourth and newest member of the Daly family,” Carson said as his co-hosts gasped and jumped up to hug him. "That's right, she’s pregnant. I love you!"

Little Goldie is the latest in a string of celebrity babies to be born this month. See more in the video below.

