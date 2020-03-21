Cassie Randolph is keeping fans updated on boyfriend Colton Underwood's coronavirus diagnosis.

The former Bachelor alum shared that he tested positive for the virus on Friday, but luckily has Randolph by his side as he recovers. On Saturday, Randolph took to Instagram Story to share how he and her family are doing.

"He is currently on the third story and I'm taking care of him by bringing him anything he needs (food, medicine, water, blankets, games)," she wrote. "And I then disinfect myself every time I leave him. But I’m not 'hanging out' up there, per se – unfortunately."

"Everyone else is quarantined in the rest of the house and yard," she continued, adding that it's hard "because he wasn't isolated from us until we got his results back. We quarantined the entire family together as soon as he showed symptoms, because we assumed that we were already exposed."

When asked if she knew how Underwood contracted the virus, she replied, "No idea where he got it from. At this point, it could have been anywhere that he was in the past 2 weeks. Whether it be from a stranger that he touched the same door handle as, or from a friend, someone in my family…"

Luckily, Randolph said that "no one else is showing symptoms. Yet at least. I feel like it's been hard to tell if any of us are symptomatic or if we are just being paranoid, imagining symptoms." She wrote that she was having chest pains but didn't know if it was just anxiety.

Underwood revealed in an Instagram his diagnosis, as well as shared how he's feeling.

"We got this. I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today," Underwood wrote, alongside a video. "For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all."

