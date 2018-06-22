Cat Deeley and Husband Patrick Kielty Welcome Baby No. 2

Congrats to Cat Deeley!

The So You Think You Can Dance host welcomed her second child with husband Patrick Kielty, People reports. Deeley gave birth to another baby boy, whom they named James Patrick Kielty. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old son Milo.

Deeley revealed in January that she was expecting her second child, telling ET at the time that she was waiting to find out whether she was having a boy or girl until she gave birth -- but couldn't wait for her son to become a big brother.

“I’m very, very close to my brother and so I’m really happy that Milo will have a sibling too,” she dished. “So, we’re just delighted and excited and all those things.”

“I’m really lucky. I have really good pregnancies. I don’t feel too ill. You always feel a bit tired to begin with, but then I’m kind of fine,” Deeley, 41, continued. “I just get weary, though, because I’m very aware that there’s another human being around at the same time, and I’m klutzy, so I’ll trip. I’ll fall, which, I’m fine if it’s just me, but if there’s other people, I’m like, ‘Ahhh!’ Could be a disaster. But it’s fine."

"I’m just a bit of a worrier, but I’m OK,'" she insisted.

#sundayfunday 🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠 A post shared by catdeeley (@catdeeley) on May 6, 2018 at 9:58pm PDT

Two months later, Deeley told ET that she and Kielty were also going to wait to name their little one until they met him. "We never agree on names, my husband and I, so we're just going to wing it!" she joked.

"I think I will always win at the end of the day, because I've done all the hard work," Deeley added of picking a name. "So I'm just not going to say anything. Let's not argue about it right now. I'll just win when it comes up, right?"

ET has reached out to Deeley's rep for comment. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cat Deeley Says She's 'Just Going to Wing' a Very Important Part of Welcoming Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

Cat Deeley Pregnant With Second Child, Reveals Sweet Reason for Wanting Milo to Have a Sibling (Exclusive)

Cat Deeley Welcomes Her First Baby!

Related Gallery