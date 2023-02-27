Cate Blanchett Wore Her 2023 SAG Awards Dress Twice Before: See How

Cate Blanchett is a conscious fashion queen.

Following Blanchett's appearance at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday night, her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, took to Instagram to share an interesting tidbit about the custom black Giorgio Armani Privé number -- she's worn it before!

Blanchett previously wore the lace gown at the 2014 Golden Globes and at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Sunday's take on the dress incorporated lace into a black sequin bodice, adding a fitted skirt and sleeves cut along the lace pattern, giving the gown an edgy, updated feel. She paired the look with rosy makeup, wearing her hair in a wavy long bob.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The SAG Awards marked the first time Blanchett had altered the dress. For 2018's re-wear, she simply changed the vibes of the look with her hair and accessories, pulling her hair into a center-parted chignon and adding a pair of large dangling statement earrings.

"Who’s wearing a custom @giorgioarmani dress with re-purposed lace left over from a dress worn in 2014 and 2018? You guessed it: #CateBlanchett (also wearing @louisvuitton jewelry) Swipe for the original all lace dress worn to Globes in 2014 and Cannes in 2018," Stewart captioned the post, which featured a closer look at the Tár actress -- who was covering her face -- in the updated dress, before swiping to show her in the original.

Sunday was not the first time Blanchett has displayed her commitment to sustainable fashion. While at the BAFTAs earlier this month, she stunned in another look pulled from her closet.

Blanchett, who won Best Leading Actress for her role as Lydia Tár in Tár at this year's show, wore an all-black Maison Margiela gown that she originally wore at the Oscars in 2015, but styled in a new way -- giving the sleeveless dress a cap sleeve moment, and swapping out the turqouise jewels she wore in 2015 for a stack of pearls. She also added some of the fringe details on her sleeves to the bottom of the gown.

The blue ribbon was a symbol. She also sported a blue ribbon on her shoulder, which the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador wore for the United Nations Refugee Agency, as a sign of solidarity and support for refugees.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

She also did a big re-wear at the Venice Film Festival in 2020, rocking several looks from past events at the annual festival in Italy.

Blanchett and Stewart first declared their intentions to repurpose some of Blanchett's greatest hits in 2020, when Blanchett stepped out in an Esteban Cortezar dress she'd previously sported five years earlier.

"In her words, Beautiful things can come out of sustainability!" Stewart wrote in part about their fashionable initiative.

For more of the biggest fashion moments from last night's SAG Awards, check out the gallery below.

