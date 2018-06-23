'Catfish' to Resume Filming After Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims Found 'Not Credible'

MTV has resumed production onCatfish: The Show after an investigation found that sexual misconduct claims against its host and executive producer, Nev Schulman, were "not credible and without merit."

In May, the reality show was put on hold after a woman who appeared on the series alleged that she was sexually harassed by Shulman throughout filming. Schulman denied the allegations.

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator,” MTV said in a statement given to Deadline on Saturday. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”

“Given the results of the investigation, Catfish will resume filming. We take these matters very seriously and are committed to providing a safe working environment," the statement concludes.

Schulman also took to Twitter to thank fans for having his back.

"Appreciate the support from you and so many others. Excited to get back to work!" he tweeted. "Can’t express how much your support means to me. 🤗."

In a YouTube video posted on May 12, Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on the show in 2015, went public with her accusations, claiming that the show's "main person" relentlessly hit on her during production of her episode, questioned her about being a lesbian and also propositioned her for sex.

In a statement to ET at the time, an MTV spokesperson said the network was conducting an investigation, and that production on the show had been paused.

“We take these allegations very seriously,” the statement read. “We’re working with Critical Content, our third party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation, and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Schulman denied the allegations in his own statement, writing, "The behavior described in this video did not happen and I'm fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions -- but these claims are false.”

Schulman has been the host and executive producer of Catfish since 2012. In the show, Schulman and his filmmaking partner, Max Joseph, investigate whether people are telling the truth about who they say they are in their online relationships.

