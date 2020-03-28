Catherine Zeta-Jones is channeling her inner Shakira.

The actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself shaking her hips, in a game of "charades gone wrong." In the video, set to Madness' "House of Fun," Zeta-Jones wears black sequin pants with a black button-up top, her hands are in the air as she swings her body from side to side.

"Charades gone wrong? I was Shakira hips don’t lie!! Genius! No one got it. 😩," the Chicago star captioned her silly post. Fans couldn't help but praise her in the comments section, with one even writing, "Better than Shakira I’d say."

Zeta-Jones and her family have been keeping busy and finding ways to stay entertained amid the coronavirus outbreak. With people encouraged to stay indoors amid the pandemic, Michael Douglas' wife also posted a photo of her and her family playing a card game.

The actress also posted a video of herself and her 16-year-old daughter, Carys Douglas, giving their adorable pup a "spa day."

"Spa day for Taylor, thank you @carys.douglas, just couldn’t have done it without you. 😂," she captioned the clip.

See how other stars are keeping busy while self-isolating in the gallery below.

