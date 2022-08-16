Catherine Zeta-Jones' Transformation Into Morticia Addams Is a Spooky Must-See
Jenna Ortega Transforms Into Wednesday Addams in First Look at T…
Alec Baldwin Says He ‘Didn’t Pull the Trigger’ In First Sit-Down…
Anne Heche Remembered: Former Co-Star, Ex Pay Tribute and Debunk…
Jeanie Buss and Lakers Icons Reflect on Kobe Bryant's Legacy and…
Anne Heche in Coma Following Explosive Car Crash
‘The Bachelorette’: Gabby and Rachel Reveal Which Guys Are Front…
Anne Heche Car Crash: Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed Says She’s …
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support and Her Organs Will Be Donated
Inside Anne Heche's Morning Just Before Car Crash That Left Her …
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Anne Heche, 'Six Days Seven Nights' Star, Dead at 53
Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Pregnant After Her and John Legend’…
Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship 17 Years Afte…
Anne Heche Health Update: Actress Is in ‘Extreme Critical Condit…
'Jurassic World': Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt on If 'Dom…
Britney Spears' Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline for Releasing Video…
Inside Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Louie Ruelas and the Bravo-Pa…
Anne Heche's Son Left With ‘Deep, Wordless Sadness’ After Her De…
Here is the first look at the creepy and kooky cast of Netflix’s upcoming series Wednesday!
On Tuesday, the streaming giant revealed the first photos of the full Addams family from the Tim Burton series. Jenna Ortega takes front row center as Wednesday, in her signature black polka-dot dress and long black braids. Over her shoulder is her mother, Morticia, perfectly embodied by Catherine Zeta-Jones, who stands with her hands on her hips in a chic black dress and her signature black tresses falling down her back.
Luis Guzmán as Gomez stands a few inches shorter than his wife, sporting a pin-striped suit and sleek waves. Rounding out the family is Isaac Ordonez as Pugsly, looking very punk rock in his striped sweater, long shorts and combat boots.
Along with the picture was the announcement that the full teaser trailer will drop on, of course, Wednesday.
In June, Netflix gave the first look at Ortega’s character in the series first teaser. However, this is the first time the world has seen Zeta-Jones and the rest of the cast in full makeup.
The eight-episode series will follow the iconic Wednesday as she studies at the Nevermore Academy and attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 year ago -- all while navigating life at Nevermore.
In September, Zeta-Jones dished on her excitement about playing the iconic mother. "I'm just about to start shooting in Romania," she shared at the time. "I'm so excited to be working with the great Tim Burton, and the makeup and costume designer who I've worked with before, and with Luis Guzmán, playing Gomez, who I worked with on Traffic. It's going to be a really great camaraderie. I'm really looking forward to it."
ET also spoke with Ortega, who teased her character. "I feel very lucky to have been able to portray Wednesday Addams as a teenager and to watch her go off into boarding school and insert herself in a place full out outcasts where she still remains an outcast in a world of outcasts," she said.
RELATED CONTENT:
Christina Ricci Returning to the Addams Family With 'Wednesday' Role
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is 'Looking Forward' to Playing Morticia Addams
Catherine Zeta-Jones Cast as Morticia Addams for Netflix’s 'Wednesday' Series
Jenna Ortega Cast as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's Netflix Series