CBS Orders New Competition Series 'Tough as Nails'

Executive produced by Phil Keoghan and his wife/producing partner, Louise, Tough as Nails will spotlight "America's diamonds in the rough" who are "real tough in real life as a result of their physically demanding everyday jobs," the network announced on Thursday. Keoghan will also serve as host.

The new series will follow a group of competitors who consider the calluses on their hands as a badge of honor. Throughout the competition, they'll be tested for their strength, endurance, agility and mental toughness in challenges that take place in the real world, redefining what it really means to be tough. They'll be eliminated one by one, until only one competitor is crowned the Tough as Nails winner.

"Tough as Nails was inspired by my proud working-class family of farmers, gold miners, builders and coal miners," said Keoghan, who also hosts and executive produces CBS' The Amazing Race. "I was lucky enough to spend my school holidays working alongside my grandfather, an A-grade mechanic, World War II aero mechanic, gunsmith and inventor. I'm excited to celebrate the skills of those who sweat on factory floors instead of gym floors, and those who wear work boots instead of workout shoes."

According to the network, a premiere date for Tough as Nails will be revealed at a later time with a nationwide casting search taking place in November. In the meantime, hear more on Keoghan's other competition show in the video below.

