News

Celeb Couples Steal the Spotlight at 2022 Met Gala -- See all the Romantic Red Carpet Pairs!

By Zach Seemayer‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
17:17

Gabrielle Union Shares Her Approach to Thirst Traps at 2022 Met …

01:17

Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Jury Reaches Verdict in Favor of Kar…

02:17

Naomi Judd, Country Music Star, Dead at 76

01:43

Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Rob Kardashian Alleges Chyna ‘Tried …

06:03

Johnny Depp Questions Obsession With Personal Life in Rare Inter…

02:06

Met Gala 2022: Get Ready With Janelle Monae (Exclusive)

03:20

Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Branded Her Name on His Che…

01:34

Randy Jackson Reveals Which Celebs He’d Like to See on ‘Name Tha…

03:00

Vanessa Bryant Returns to Instagram With Series of Family Photos

01:01

Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively Goes Full Princess Vibes With Surpri…

03:25

Met Gala: Memorable Guests and Biggest Secrets From Inside the E…

01:43

Naomi and Wynonna Judd Celebrate CMA Hall of Fame Induction (Exc…

02:48

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck on His Fatherly Relationship With…

03:03

Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde and Makes Met Gala Deb…

02:55

'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Moves in With Him as He Defends His …

03:43

Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Count Down …

04:22

Khloé Kardashian Has One Regret About Her Nose Job

Romance in the air and high fashion on the carpet! It appears that this year's Met Gala was the perfect date night opportunity for some of showbusiness' hottest couples.

The carpet kicked off in earnest with the splashy arrival of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively pulled off a striking wardrobe transformation on the red carpet itself, revealing a copper and patina colored ensemble modeled after the New York City skyline, while Reynolds kicked off the look a lot of guys wore for the evening -- traditional and elegant tuxedo, in the style of America's famous business magnates and robber barons from the turn of the century.

Which actually makes sense, considering this year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the controversial theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The concept is a homage to the United States' Gilded Age, circa 1870-1900, which was an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality and civil unrest.

However, the theme of 1900s opulence was embraced by many of the night's superstar couples, who smiled for the cameras and, in many cases, packed on the PDA in the middle of the star-studded red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Here's a look at all the biggest celeb couples who turned up the heat at this year's Met Gala!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr and Even Spiegel

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Adrian Brody and Georgina Chapman

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
John Shearer/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan
John Shearer/Getty Images

Lily Allen and David Harbour 

David Harbour and Lily Allen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy 

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

James Corden and Julia Carey

James Corden and Julia Carey
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Henry Golding and Liv Lo

Henry Golding and Liv Lo
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Check out the gallery below for a look at all of the celebs who rocked some memorable looks on the carpet at this year's Met Gala!

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Says She Lost 16 lbs to Fit in Marilyn Monroe's Dress

Jared Leto Twins With Gucci Director Alessandro Michele at Met Gala

Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde and Makes Met Gala Debut With Pete Davidson!

Kendall Jenner Turns Heads on 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Related Gallery

 