Romance in the air and high fashion on the carpet! It appears that this year's Met Gala was the perfect date night opportunity for some of showbusiness' hottest couples.
The carpet kicked off in earnest with the splashy arrival of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Lively pulled off a striking wardrobe transformation on the red carpet itself, revealing a copper and patina colored ensemble modeled after the New York City skyline, while Reynolds kicked off the look a lot of guys wore for the evening -- traditional and elegant tuxedo, in the style of America's famous business magnates and robber barons from the turn of the century.
Which actually makes sense, considering this year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the controversial theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The concept is a homage to the United States' Gilded Age, circa 1870-1900, which was an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality and civil unrest.
However, the theme of 1900s opulence was embraced by many of the night's superstar couples, who smiled for the cameras and, in many cases, packed on the PDA in the middle of the star-studded red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Here's a look at all the biggest celeb couples who turned up the heat at this year's Met Gala!
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Miranda Kerr and Even Spiegel
Adrian Brody and Georgina Chapman
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford
Lily Allen and David Harbour
Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal
James Corden and Julia Carey
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Henry Golding and Liv Lo
Check out the gallery below for a look at all of the celebs who rocked some memorable looks on the carpet at this year's Met Gala!
